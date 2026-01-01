Build your own server environment with VPS hosting. Choose Ubuntu, Debian, or AlmaLinux, install the software you need, and configure your setup with full root access.
From $6.49/month
Build your own server environment with VPS hosting. Choose Ubuntu, Debian, or AlmaLinux, install the software you need, and configure your setup with full root access.
From $6.49/month
30-day money-back guarantee
It’s your server, so you set the rules. Install packages, edit config files and run services at root level, without waiting on anyone else to make changes for you. Reboot or rebuild from the control panel whenever you need to.
Every plan comes with its own vCPU, RAM, and NVMe storage on AMD EPYC hardware. Pick the size that fits your project today and scale up as it grows on demand with zero downtime. Just contact our support team.
Start with Ubuntu, Debian, or AlmaLinux. Switch distributions directly from your control panel if your project changes direction. Switching gives you a clean install of the new OS, so back up anything you want to keep first.
Pick the resources your project needs. With a self-managed VPS, you run the server yourself, so you only pay for the resources, not for management you don’t need. Every plan includes full root access, NVMe storage and your choice of distribution.
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A VPS gives you a clean server you can shape around your workload. Here are a few common ways to use it, plus what to think about before you start.
Spin up staging sites, test builds, or try out a new stack without touching production. When you want a fresh start, you can rebuild the server from the control panel. And if you want to run a database or build tools alongside your app, you can allocate extra RAM.
Run the tools you'd rather keep on your own server such as custom applications. For inspiration, see how UserSearch.com uses self-managed VPS hosting for its investigation platform. You handle the installation, updates, and backups, so check each app's published requirements against your plan's resources.
Deploy your own code, background workers, or services that need system-level access, custom packages, or open ports that shared hosting won't allow. You're in charge of software and distribution compatibility and patching.
Not sure what size server you'll need? Start from your software's documented requirement, leave headroom for the OS and updates, and scale up when you need more.
Choose from three well-supported distributions and add a control panel if you'd rather manage parts of your server through a graphical interface.
A widely used server distribution with a huge package library and long-term support releases. A safe default if you’re not sure where to start.
Known for stability and careful release cycle, Debian suits servers you plan to run for the long haul.
A RHEL-compatible distribution built for enterprise software and the base for cPanel installs.
Prefer to manage sites and email through a dashboard? Add a cPanel license on eligible plans, installed on AlmaLinux. Add additional software such as CloudLinux, LiteSpeed and Imunify360 as optional upgrades.
Choose from the server locations available for your VPS plan. Pick the data center closest to your visitors or your team to keep latency low. It’s where your server will live, so it’s worth a moment’s thought.
Every location runs on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe storage with hardware RAID and redundant power, and network uplinks.
Locations: London, Frankfurt, New York, Ashburn, Toronto, Mexico, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Sydney
Your control panel puts essential server actions a click away, so routine work never waits on a support ticket.
You’re in charge of the operating system, applications, firewall rules, security updates and backups, so every decision about your server is yours. Hosting.com takes care of the hardware, power, network and data center, backed by a 99.9% uptime SLA.
Compare Linux VPS hosting plans and choose the CPU, memory, storage, and software for your project.
|Feature
|Unmanaged VPS
|Managed VPS
|Full root access
|✅
|❌
|Choice of Linux OS
|✅
|❌
|Datacenter power/network
|We provide
|We provide
|Dual power/network uplinks
|✅
|✅
|RAID storage
|✅
|✅
|OS & control panel updates
|You
|✅ We handle
|Monitoring (CPU, disk, uptime, etc.)
|You
|✅ We handle
|Security patching
|You
|✅ We handle
|Proactive SRE support
|❌
|✅
|Custom system configs
|✅
|On request
|Backups
|Optional
|Daily Included
|Hardware and Network SLA
|99.9% (power/network)
|99.95%+
Compare VPS hosting plans and choose the CPU, memory, storage, and software for your project.
30-day money-back guarantee
A virtual private server (VPS) is a virtual machine with its own operating system and a dedicated share of CPU, RAM and storage on a physical server. It's isolated from other customers, so you can install and configure whatever you need.
With an unmanaged VPS, you look after everything from the operating system up, including updates, security and backups, while hosting.com runs the hardware, network and data center.
It's worth moving to a VPS when shared hosting starts holding you back: you need software or settings it doesn't allow, resources that aren't affected by other sites, or root access to configure the server yourself.
An unmanaged VPS assumes you're comfortable on the command line, including installing packages, managing services, configuring a firewall, applying security updates and setting up backups. If you'd rather skip the server admin, take a look at our managed VPS hosting.
Yes. Every VPS includes full root access, so you can install packages, run your own code and configure services however you like, as long as the software works on your chosen distribution and follows our Terms of Service.
Because the server is unmanaged, you're responsible for installing, updating and securing anything you add. Our team can help with hardware, network and access issues, but can't troubleshoot third-party software.
Because you manage the server yourself, an unmanaged VPS costs less than a managed one with the same resources.
Pricing depends on the plan size and billing term you choose, and longer commitments come with a lower monthly price. You'll find current prices for every plan in the plan table above. If you’d like cPanel, you can add a license to your plan for an extra fee.
Getting your server up and running takes a few quick steps:
Choose a VPS plan and billing term.
Pick your operating system and server location.
Complete checkout and you'll receive your log-in details.
Connect to your server.
For detailed setup steps, follow our onboarding guide.
Choose an unmanaged VPS if you're comfortable on the command line and want full root control over your server.
Choose a managed VPS if you'd rather have updates, patching and monitoring handled for you, with cPanel included. Migrating your unmanaged VPS to a managed one is also free and fully handled by our team.
Each VPS runs in the location you pick when you order it. To move to a new data center, you have to purchase a second VPS in the new location and migrate the server yourself, however and whenever convenient for you.
If you would rather someone handle the move for you, our managed VPS hosting includes free migration.