A .com.au domain is the country’s most trusted extension for commercial websites. It tells Australian customers you're local, credible, and open for business.
Register your .com.au domain now
- Custom Nameservers
- Free DNS Management
- Domain Theft Protection
- Domain Privacy Protection
- 24/7 Expert Support
Find the domain you want
Secure your .com.au to instantly gain trust and credibility, establishing yourself as a verified Aussie business.
Why choose a .com.au domain?
Join thousands of Australian businesses who've chosen hosting.com for their .com.au domains. With lightning-fast registration, reliable infrastructure, and support that understands local needs, we make securing your Australian online identity simple and secure.
Half of all our domain registrations in early 2026 were .com.au. It’s the default choice for Australian businesses for a reason.
To register a .com.au, you need an Australian Business Number (ABN) or Australian Company Number (ACN). That requirement signals you’re a legitimate, local business.
A .com.au domain helps your business show up more prominently in Australian search results, making it easier for local customers to find you.
Whether you're an established brand or just getting started, .com.au tells your audience you’re ready to serve Australian customers.
Who can register a .com.au?
To secure a .com.au domain, you’ll need:
- An Australian Business Number (ABN) or Australian Company Number (ACN)
- A commercial presence in Australia
This keeps the extension trusted, secure, and highly relevant for local users.
What can you do with a .com.au?
Once you register your domain, you can:
- Launch a local website that builds trust with Australian customers
- Set up branded email addresses (like [email protected])
- Create subdomains for different departments or campaigns (like blog.yourbusiness.com.au)
- Link it to any of your hosting.com products
Which .au is right for you?
Questions? We’re here to help.
Our team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!
What our customers have to say
Hosting.com Sets the Gold Standard for Customer SupportI rarely write reviews, but Hosting.com has earned every bit of this one. The customer service team at Hosting.com has consistently provided the best support experience I have ever received from any company. No matter the time of day or night, they are available 24/7 and respond to inquiries within minutes. As someone who manages a website and online radio network, knowing that expert help is always available gives me tremendous peace of mind.
Rick Mitchell
Excellent customer supportExcellent customer support. Georgi Baldzhiev was professional, responsive, and took the time to thoroughly investigate my issue, even though it was ultimately related to a third-party application. Communication was clear throughout and the matter was escalated appropriately. I appreciate the effort and dedication to helping resolve the problem. Thank you, Georgi, for the excellent service.
Dennis Wamwea
100% SatisfiedThe team is excellent, very professional, efficient, polite and accommodative. It was an absolute pleasure to work with them - Bela, Stanislava, Ross, Fauzi thank you so much. The experience was seamless even though we were interacting across time zones. It really doesn't matter what time and who you interact with - they seamlessly pick up the threads and continue the task. I am truly impressed. Thank you again!
Deeba Rajpal
.com.au domain registration FAQs
As a customer, you get access to our user-friendly portal My hosting.com. This easy-to-use portal is where you can setup auto-renewal of your domain, manage your nameservers, setup registrar lock, DNS Management, renew your domain and much more.
Domains and web hosting are closely related, but separate services. A domain is the name used for your website. For example, hosting.com is our domain. Hosting, on the other hand, is what is needed to have your website appear online. Hosting is the space on a server where the files that your website is made of are stored.
Most businesses do. Holding both keeps the matching name out of anyone else's hands and means customers reach you whether they type the short version or the long one.
No. Unlike .com.au, a .au direct registration doesn't require an ABN or ACN. You need a verifiable connection to Australia, which includes Australian citizens and residents, not only registered businesses.
DNS management, WHOIS privacy on eligible domains, compatibility with every hosting.com product, and 24/7 support.
Yes. A .au works exactly like any other domain. Point it at a website, run professional email addresses from it, or do both.