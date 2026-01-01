Register your .com.au domain now

A .com.au domain is the country’s most trusted extension for commercial websites. It tells Australian customers you're local, credible, and open for business.

  • Custom Nameservers
  • Free DNS Management
  • Domain Theft Protection
  • Domain Privacy Protection
  • 24/7 Expert Support

Find the domain you want

Secure your .com.au to instantly gain trust and credibility, establishing yourself as a verified Aussie business.

Why choose a .com.au domain?

Join thousands of Australian businesses who've chosen hosting.com for their .com.au domains. With lightning-fast registration, reliable infrastructure, and support that understands local needs, we make securing your Australian online identity simple and secure.

Australia’s most popular domain

Half of all our domain registrations in early 2026 were .com.au. It’s the default choice for Australian businesses for a reason.

Build instant trust

To register a .com.au, you need an Australian Business Number (ABN) or Australian Company Number (ACN). That requirement signals you’re a legitimate, local business.

Better visibility in local search

A .com.au domain helps your business show up more prominently in Australian search results, making it easier for local customers to find you.

Advertise you're open for business

Whether you're an established brand or just getting started, .com.au tells your audience you’re ready to serve Australian customers.

Who can register a .com.au?

To secure a .com.au domain, you’ll need:

  • An Australian Business Number (ABN) or Australian Company Number (ACN)
  • A commercial presence in Australia

This keeps the extension trusted, secure, and highly relevant for local users.

Who can register a .com.au?

What can you do with a .com.au?

Once you register your domain, you can:

  • Launch a local website that builds trust with Australian customers
  • Set up branded email addresses (like [email protected])
  • Create subdomains for different departments or campaigns (like blog.yourbusiness.com.au)
  • Link it to any of your hosting.com products
What can you do with a .com.au?

Which .au is right for you?

Questions? We’re here to help.

Our team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!

Questions? We’re here to help.

What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

Hosting.com Sets the Gold Standard for Customer Support

I rarely write reviews, but Hosting.com has earned every bit of this one. The customer service team at Hosting.com has consistently provided the best support experience I have ever received from any company. No matter the time of day or night, they are available 24/7 and respond to inquiries within minutes. As someone who manages a website and online radio network, knowing that expert help is always available gives me tremendous peace of mind.

Rick Mitchell

5 Star Review

Excellent customer support

Excellent customer support. Georgi Baldzhiev was professional, responsive, and took the time to thoroughly investigate my issue, even though it was ultimately related to a third-party application. Communication was clear throughout and the matter was escalated appropriately. I appreciate the effort and dedication to helping resolve the problem. Thank you, Georgi, for the excellent service.

Dennis Wamwea

5 Star Review

100% Satisfied

The team is excellent, very professional, efficient, polite and accommodative. It was an absolute pleasure to work with them - Bela, Stanislava, Ross, Fauzi thank you so much. The experience was seamless even though we were interacting across time zones. It really doesn't matter what time and who you interact with - they seamlessly pick up the threads and continue the task. I am truly impressed. Thank you again!

Deeba Rajpal

.com.au domain registration FAQs

As a customer, you get access to our user-friendly portal My hosting.com. This easy-to-use portal is where you can setup auto-renewal of your domain, manage your nameservers, setup registrar lock, DNS Management, renew your domain and much more.

Domains and web hosting are closely related, but separate services. A domain is the name used for your website. For example, hosting.com is our domain. Hosting, on the other hand, is what is needed to have your website appear online. Hosting is the space on a server where the files that your website is made of are stored.

Most businesses do. Holding both keeps the matching name out of anyone else's hands and means customers reach you whether they type the short version or the long one.

No. Unlike .com.au, a .au direct registration doesn't require an ABN or ACN. You need a verifiable connection to Australia, which includes Australian citizens and residents, not only registered businesses.

DNS management, WHOIS privacy on eligible domains, compatibility with every hosting.com product, and 24/7 support.

Yes. A .au works exactly like any other domain. Point it at a website, run professional email addresses from it, or do both.

A domain transfer is simply the process of changing a registrar of a domain to a new designated domain registrar. When you transfer your domain, all of the domain’s billing and administration information are also moved to the new domain registrar.

Not all domain registration companies offer web hosting. Likewise, not all web hosting companies offer domain registrations. At hosting.com, we offer both! At hosting.com, we offer the quickest, easiest and affordable domain registrations. Not only that, you’ll also get the benefit of our our high performance web hosting. When your domains are registered with the same company where you host your websites, you greatly simplify the administration portion of managing your websites.

If you host your sites with hosting.com, you’re already aware of our user-friendly, high performance platform available with our Shared, Reseller, VPS and Dedicated Servers. Just think of how much more convenient it will be for you when all of your website data (domain and hosting) are all located with a single company. This is even more convenient when you own and manage a number of websites.

At hosting.com, we have world class web hosting support. Our Guru Crew team is known for being extremely friendly and knowledgeable. If your domain is registered elsewhere, our team may not be able to assist you as quickly since they do not have ready access to your domain registration information. You will have to request assistance from your domain registrar in some instances, who won’t be able to offer the same top-notch service that our team is able and trained to offer you.

If you follow the tips we have listed above, you should be able to transfer your domain without any difficulties. Are you ready to begin transferring your domains? Here are step by step instructions on how to complete your domain transfer from your current domain registrar to hosting.com.

  1. To begin, you will first want to log into your My hosting.com customer portal.
  2. At the top of your My hosting.com account, you will see Domains within the menu. Click Domains to view the drop down and select Transfer Domains To Us.
  3. You will be directed to our Domain Transfer form. Simply enter the name of your domain into the Domain Name text field. You will also need to enter an Authorization Code into the appropriate text field. This is where you will want to enter your EPP/authorization code. Click the Add To Cart button once you have completed these fields.
  4. You will directed to the Domains configuration page. This is where you can add a number of features including ID Protection. You will also be able to set custom nameservers if you desire them. Click the Continue button once you have completed the configuration for the domain you are transferring.
  5. You will be shown the price of the domain transfer. Click Checkout to continue.
  6. Complete the checkout form with your information, billing address, domain registrant information and your payment details. Review the Terms of Service and click the Complete Order button once you have filled out the page.

DNS propagation can take 24-48 hours to finish once you complete your domain’s nameserver settings update. You won’t be able to use your domain during this period. You can bypass DNS to see your site with the host’s file or a Shared URL though.

Before we discuss which domain extension you should use, let’s first explore a few basic tips to help you register the perfect domain name.

  1. Domain Availability – Is the domain that you want to use actually available. Use the easy hosting.com domain name search to easily search for domain availability!
  2. Don’t Be Afraid Of Simplicity – While you want your domain name to be memorable and unique, you don’t want to get too cute with the spelling, especially if it means your visitors will have a hard time typing it out in their browser.
  3. Avoid Hyphens – Very similar to tip #1, you’ll want to avoid using special characters like hyphens as this may confuse your visitors. You want to make it as easy as possible for them!
  4. Keep It Short – The fewer characters in your domain name, the easier it will be for your visitors to type it into their browser. (Are you starting to see a pattern of simplicity with these tips?)
  5. Pull Out A Thesaurus – There are a lot of great domain names that have already been registered, but there are endless options that still are not owned. Use a thesaurus to find similar words if you find that a number of domains you are interested in that have already been registered by other users.
  6. Geographic Terms – Are you a local business? Consider using your city or business location within your domain name.

With hundreds of domain extensions to choose from, you may be overwhelmed picking the right one. We’re here to help!

  • When In Doubt, Choose .com – The .com TLD is far and away the most popular and recognized domain extension. You can’t really go wrong with the .com TLD!
  • Or Don’t Pick .com… – While a .com domain extension might seem like the obvious choice, its popularity means a lot of the most popular domain options have already been scooped up. Luckily there are hundreds of other domain extensions to choose from!
  • Make The Logical Choice – There are hundreds of domain extension options because there are endless website topics. Do you run a limousine company? Consider the .limo extension. Do you run an art studio? Consider the .studio domain extension. Is your site a blog? Choose the .blog domain extension. You’re bound to found a logical domain extension to use for your site.
  • Consider A Domain Extension Hack – If you really want a memorable domain, consider a domain hack with your choice of TLD. A domain hack incorporates the domain extension into your domain name. Some examples are rad.io, instagr.am and sca.red.