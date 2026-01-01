Free website migration – we’ll handle the move for you

Moving your WordPress site to hosting.com is quick and stress-free. Our expert team will handle the entire migration for you, at no extra cost.

Regardless if you're switching from a local host or an international provider, we'll transfer your site with minimal downtime, so your visitors won't even notice the change. It's the easiest way to upgrade to better hosting without lifting a finger.

Not tech-savvy? No worries. We'll guide you through the whole process and handle the technical bits, so you can focus on your website and your business.

Automatic WordPress updates – stay secure without lifting a finger

Your WordPress site will always be up to date, no manual work needed. We automatically handle core updates to keep your site secure, and protected from new threats.

You can focus on growing your business, posting new content, or managing client work. No need to worry about technical updates slowing you down. It's one less thing on your plate.