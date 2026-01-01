Fast, reliable hosting for WordPress in Nigeria

Secure, high-speed hosting made for WordPress

If you're setting up an ecommerce store, starting a blog from Abuja, or building a site for your cooperative or NGO, hosting.com makes WordPress website management easy.

Save up to 50%

Starting NGN 2.880 / mo.** Was NGN 5.760 / mo.

  • Free Migration
  • Advanced security in all plans, protecting your site and users
  • 99.9% uptime commitment and 24/7/365 in-house Guru Crew support
  • Control panel to optimize & streamline site management
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Choose the best hosting for WordPress plan for you

WordPress is pre-installed for all our WordPress-specific plans, but if you’re looking for a different type of hosting (perhaps you need more resources or even more power), then you can opt for a VPS or dedicated hosting plan and install WordPress in one click.

*for the 1st year on any annual plan, includes .com, .net, .org, .us
**please see terms of service

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Managed vs unmanaged hosting for WordPress

All of our managed hosting plans mean that we handle maintenance, updates, and security for you. Unmanaged Hosting gives you complete control, and it’s perfect for users with technical expertise. If you want to opt for Unmanaged hosting, then you can still install WordPress. Just opt for an Unmanaged VPS or Dedicated plan!

Hosting for WordPress
  • WordPress pre-installed
  • Optimized Resources for WordPress
  • Turbo Velocity
  • Self-managed updates and auto-back ups
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Managed Hosting for WordPress
  • WordPress pre-installed
  • Auto-Updates for Plugins and Themes
  • Auto Back-Ups and Manual Back-Ups with individual restore
  • Turbo Velocity and Optimized Resources for WordPress
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Starter

Plus

Pro

Max

Highlights
LiteSpeed Performance
included
included
included
included
Optimized Performance for WordPress
included
included
included
included
Free Domain Name
included
included
included
included
Turbo Velocity by hosting.com
included
included
included
included
Basic Functions
Number of Websites
1
1
1
1
Number of Staging Websites
3
5
10
20
Disk Space
15GB
30GB
50GB
100GB
Number of MySQL Databases (Open-source MariaDB 11.4)
Number of FTP Accounts
Domain Name
1 (Free in first year)
1 (Free in first year)
1 (Free in first year)
1 (Free in first year)
Addon Domains
0
1
5
10
Subdomains
5
5
10
20
Domain Aliases
5
5
10
20
SSL Certificates
WordPress
Preinstalled
Preinstalled
Preinstalled
Preinstalled
Performance & Technology
AMD EPYC CPU
Monthly Page Views
Bandwidth Allowance
Memory Limit
3GB
4GB
6GB
8GB
Virtual CPUs
2
2
4
4
IOPS (number of disk operations)
1024
2048
4096
8192
IO Bandwidth (transferred data between server & website)
100mb/sec
150mb/sec
250mb/sec
250mb/sec
Processes (number of simultaneously running processes)
60
90
120
120
LiteSpeed
SSH Access
REDIS Cache
Website Cloning
PHP Version
Up to 8.4
Up to 8.4
Up to 8.4
Up to 8.4
Malware Scan & Protect
E-Mail
E-Mail Technology
IMAP/POP3
IMAP/POP3
IMAP/POP3
IMAP/POP3
Number of Mailboxes
5
10
20
40
Mailspace Available
E-Mail forwarders
20
40
80
100
E-Mail Size Limit
100MB
100MB
100MB
100MB
E-Mails per hour
100
100
100
100
E-Mails per day
2400
2400
2400
2400
Recipient Limit
100
100
100
100
Webmail
Contacts
Professional AntiSpam
Professional AntiVirus
Features / Plugins
Hosting.com Optimized
Site Assistant
JetPack (free version)
All in One SEO (AIOSEO)
WP Forms
Duplicator
Monster Insights
Optin Monster
Manual Backups
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy

Build your dream website Nigerian Style with hosting for WordPress by hosting.com

You don’t need to hire a tech guru or be a developer. Our platform is beginner-friendly, mobile-ready, and designed for real Nigerian users. Focus on your hustle while we take care of the hosting side.

Free website migration – we’ll handle the move for you

Moving your WordPress site to hosting.com is quick and stress-free. Our expert team will handle the entire migration for you, at no extra cost.

Regardless if you're switching from a local host or an international provider, we'll transfer your site with minimal downtime, so your visitors won't even notice the change. It's the easiest way to upgrade to better hosting without lifting a finger.

Not tech-savvy? No worries. We'll guide you through the whole process and handle the technical bits, so you can focus on your website and your business.

Automatic WordPress updates – stay secure without lifting a finger

Your WordPress site will always be up to date, no manual work needed. We automatically handle core updates to keep your site secure, and protected from new threats.

You can focus on growing your business, posting new content, or managing client work. No need to worry about technical updates slowing you down. It's one less thing on your plate.

Works with all your plugins, themes & page builders

Unleash your creativity with hosting.com and customize your site to your heart’s content without fearing compatibility issues! Our supportive team stands ready to assist with any concerns, ensuring you have the freedom to create a site that truly stands out.

Why Nigerians trust WordPress

WordPress is the leading website platform for businesses, bloggers, and organisations across Nigeria. It's flexible enough to power everything from personal blogs to online stores, trusted by schools, NGOs, and startups alike.

With a huge community, tons of free and paid themes, and plugins that make adding features easy, WordPress helps Nigerians build professional, mobile-friendly sites without needing to be tech experts. Plus, it's always evolving to meet local and global needs, making it a smart choice for anyone serious about their online presence.

Use the top WordPress plugins

WordPress offers a robust plugin system that makes it easy to add the functionality you’re looking for to your site. Whether you’re looking to add a forum, social network, eCommerce solution or other functionality to your site, you can do it all at hosting.com!

bbPress

bbPress adds forum capability to your existing WordPress site.

WooCommerce

Easily add eCommerce functionality to your site with WooCommerce.

BuddyPress

Add social networking capability right into your WordPress site.

WP Rocket

Faster load times and SEO with no tech skills required. That's WP Rocket.

Multisite

Create a network of sites managed within a single WordPress install.

Contact Form 7

Makes it easy for your visitors to email you from your site!

Build with the most popular WordPress page builders

Customizing your WordPress site is easy and your hosting package is compatible with a number of WordPress page builder options. Here are some of the most popular ones.

Elementor

A powerful drag-and-drop pagebuilder to create a custom WordPress site

Beaver Builder

Responsive, drag-and-drop page builder solution.

BoldGrid

Customize your WordPress site in minutes!

Divi Builder

Create elegant WordPress layouts with ease.

SiteOrigin

Create a grid-based and responsive site.

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Hosting for WordPress with maximum performance, reliability, and scalability

We own global servers

Ensure low latency and lightning-fast load times by choosing the server closest to your visitors! We have data centers covering the US East and West Coast, Europe, and Asia/India. Plus, because we own our servers, we can quickly take care of any issues and maintenance requests, securing a high uptime rate for your website.

Heightened performance with Turbo plans

Experience unparalleled speed with hosting.com’s Turbo Plans! Our LiteSpeed web servers which power our Turbo Plans are extremely fast and easily scalable, making them a preferred option to traditional servers. Additionally, the LiteSpeed Cache for WordPress plugin increases your site’s speed further through exclusive server-level caching and a suite of optimization features.

Hosting.com optimized plugin

The hosting.com Optimized Plugin is specifically engineered to improve the security and performance of WordPress sites hosted on hosting.com. It brings automatic compression for quicker page loads, security settings to fend off potential hacks, and ensures your WordPress software and plugins are always up to date, keeping your site fast and secure.

Unlimited domains and websites

Available on select premium plans, hosting.com empowers users with the capability to host unlimited domain names and websites. This flexibility is perfect for website owners who need to manage multiple businesses or projects under one roof for maximum efficiency, providing a streamlined platform to efficiently control all digital assets.

Multisite functionality

Embrace the power of WordPress Multisite functionality with hosting.com. This feature simplifies digital management by allowing users to operate and oversee multiple WordPress sites from a single, unified dashboard. It’s an invaluable tool for administrators looking to streamline operations and ensure cohesive management across their web properties.

Performance plus traffic surge protection

Hosting.com’s Performance Plus is a safety net for sites experiencing variable traffic patterns or anticipating spikes in visitor numbers. This feature ensures your site remains stable and responsive during traffic surges, protecting against potential downtime and offering peace of mind during critical periods.

Developer-friendly hosting for WordPress

Developer-friendly hosting for WordPress

Hosting.com’s hosting for WordPress is a paradise for developers, featuring staging environments for testing, MySQL database support, phpMyAdmin for database management, and SSH & FTP Access for secure file transfers. Additionally, we provide cPanel and WP-CLI access for streamlined administration, along with access to log files for in-depth monitoring.

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Industry best solutions – hosting.com

Our goal isn’t to win awards. Our goal is to offer the best web host solutions that are both blazing fast and ultra-reliable. Even so, we’re still extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments! Since our launch in 2003, their hard work has helped us earn recognition and accolades as the top hosting provider in the industry.

Fastest Hosting
Best Web Hosting 2020
Hosting Advice Developers' Choice
High Performer Spring 2024
PCmag Editors' Choice

What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

Exceptional assistance

Exceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000% satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.

Brother David Mary

5 Star Review

Reliable support every time

Hosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.

Sean Tucker

5 Star Review

I love hosting.com

Best internet support I have had since 1993 when internet first went public, I have been through several hosts with my media company and school and hosting.com support staff are knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant and treat clients with respect and understanding. I can't say enough. Keep up the great work. Thank you for saving my domains and email from hackers.

ICU Media

24/7 Guru Crew support

24/7 Guru Crew support

At hosting.com, we’ve put together a team of WordPress and hosting experts, ready to tackle any technical issues or questions at any time of the day, no matter your timezone.

This round-the-clock availability means you’re never left stranded with a problem, and immediate, expert support is always just a message away, ensuring your website operates smoothly at all times.

Got a question? Let us help you!