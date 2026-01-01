Free website migration – we’ll handle the move for you
Moving your WordPress site to hosting.com is quick and stress-free. Our expert team will handle the entire migration for you, at no extra cost.
Regardless if you're switching from a local host or an international provider, we'll transfer your site with minimal downtime, so your visitors won't even notice the change. It's the easiest way to upgrade to better hosting without lifting a finger.
Not tech-savvy? No worries. We'll guide you through the whole process and handle the technical bits, so you can focus on your website and your business.
Automatic WordPress updates – stay secure without lifting a finger
Your WordPress site will always be up to date, no manual work needed. We automatically handle core updates to keep your site secure, and protected from new threats.
You can focus on growing your business, posting new content, or managing client work. No need to worry about technical updates slowing you down. It's one less thing on your plate.
Works with all your plugins, themes & page builders
Unleash your creativity with hosting.com and customize your site to your heart’s content without fearing compatibility issues! Our supportive team stands ready to assist with any concerns, ensuring you have the freedom to create a site that truly stands out.
Why Nigerians trust WordPress
WordPress is the leading website platform for businesses, bloggers, and organisations across Nigeria. It's flexible enough to power everything from personal blogs to online stores, trusted by schools, NGOs, and startups alike.
With a huge community, tons of free and paid themes, and plugins that make adding features easy, WordPress helps Nigerians build professional, mobile-friendly sites without needing to be tech experts. Plus, it's always evolving to meet local and global needs, making it a smart choice for anyone serious about their online presence.