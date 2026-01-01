Dedicated servers

Get in touch to discuss your configuration and reserve your server now.

  • Full control. One machine. All yours. No shared resources, ever
  • Flexible storage and RAM options to match your needs
  • 24/7 support. Need help? We’re always online
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Looking for a powerful setup?

We can offer a wide range of configurations within our available stocks. Our Sales team will be happy to assist you.

  • Server locations: US only
  • Stock is limited. Speak to our sales team to secure your server
Looking for a powerful setup?

Stocks are limited

We have some great deals on the limited stock we have left so have a chat with our Sales team reserve yours now!

Check out the configs

Our top configurations

Specification Intel Tier 1 AMD Tier 1 Intel Tier 2 AMD Tier 2 AMD Tier 3
CPU 1x Intel E-2224 1x AMD Ryzen 7600 1x Intel Silver 4210R 1x AMD EPYC 7232 2x AMD EPYC 7252
Memory 16G 16G 64G 64G 128G
Disk 1T RAID1
(2x 1T NVMe M.2)		 960GB RAID1
(2x 960GB NVMe U.2)		 1T RAID1
(2x 1T NVMe M.2)		 1T RAID1
(2x 1T NVMe M.2)		 960G RAID1
(2x 960G NVMe)
Talk to the Sales team

Let’s build what works for you

Our different CPU, memory and disk options can be combined. Our Sales team can support you in choosing the right configurations and OS installs. So you know what to do.

Talk to our sales team
Let’s build what works for you

Frequently asked questions

More questions? give us a call

All hosting.com dedicated servers are based in the US.

We can offer the configurations you see on this page. Our Sales team will be able to help you choose the right setup and inform you about the exact availabilities.

All dedicated servers are fully managed.