The latest news, press coverage, product announcement, and thinking from the team building the world's most trusted hosting company.
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Seb de Lemos on AI, security and why infrastructure has to be the foundation
As AI lowers the barrier to building software, it's also raising the stakes for everyone responsible for running it securely. TechRound brought together leading voices in cybersecurity and AI to examine whether the industry has the infrastructure to contain the risks it's creating.
"If AI is lowering the barrier to building software, the industry must equally lower the barrier to building it safely." - Seb de Lemos, CEO, hosting.com
The conversation in this piece isn't abstract. It describes exactly the problem hosting.com was built to solve. When anyone can ship production software with AI, the governance, testing and review processes that used to be standard can't be assumed.
Security has to be engineered in from the start, not reviewed at the end, not bolted on after an incident. Every hosting.com plan is built on infrastructure that treats security as a foundation: WAF, malware protection, DDoS mitigation, and automated daily backups as standard.
As Seb puts it, meaningful safety infrastructure needs to span the full lifecycle, from development through to deployment and ongoing maintenance. That's not a philosophy statement. It's how we build.
Hosting.com launches AI application hosting platform
As AI tools lower the barrier to building software, more businesses are creating applications without the infrastructure or security expertise required to run them in production. This is creating a gap between how easily software can be built and how securely it can be deployed. Learn more about how hosting.com has changed the game with their AI application hosting platform.
We became the first global hosting giant to enter the Bangladeshi market, in partnership with EyHost. Our launch event at Hotel Sheraton Dhaka drew almost 800 attendees against a 600 capacity. Bangla-language support, local currency payments, and genuinely affordable plans built specifically for the Bangladesh market.
Managed Hosting for WordPress powered by Rocket.net is now live on hosting.com. Katie Richards writes up what the Rocket.net acquisition means for customers, how the teams have come together, and where the combined platform is heading next. Now serving more than 3 million websites. Her line on why this stacks up: competitors can copy features, but they cannot copy our people.
A year in the new brand. FastComet, Kenya Web Experts and HostMDS joined the platform. Managed WordPress expanded into Toronto, Dubai and India. Support performance brought phone abandonment from around 50% down to under 2%, with phone lines staying instant. Plus the full preview of what is coming in 2026.
After years of honing expertise under the A2 Hosting name, we have taken on one of the most recognisable domains on the internet. Founded in 2001 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company began as a passion project in a modest two-room office. The rebrand marks a new chapter: same team, same craft, a bigger platform, built for the next generation of customers.
A 50Gbit network upgrade, NVMe storage rolled out across eight cities from Dallas to Sydney, and the launch of status.hosting.com so customers can track the platform in real time. The first wave of infrastructure investment after the rebrand, delivered against the feedback we gathered during the migration.