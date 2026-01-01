Our AI website builder makes it incredibly easy to create a site that looks good, works hard, and reflects your brand. Whether you're selling products, booking clients, or just getting your name out there, you'll be up and running in minutes.
Build a smarter website, fast.
Save up to 67% now. Starting at $4.99 / mo. Was
$14.99 / mo.
Our templates
Fast, responsive, and built to flex. Our designs work for any industry and are easy to customize. No code, no compromises.
Beauty salon
Vet clinic
App landing page
Wedding venue
Luxury car rental
Heritage hotel
Chef restaurant
Mobile app
Recycling & waste services
Cosmetics shop
Design agency
Nutrition consultant
Three steps. That's all it takes to get online.
With hosting.com's AI Sitebuilder, you can launch a custom site in minutes. No faffing around, no tech skills needed. Just follow these three steps and you’re live.
Pick your plan, open the builder, and choose a professionally designed template, or let AI do the heavy lifting. Just answer a few quick questions, and we’ll generate a site tailored to your business.
Tweak the layout, update your content, swap in your own images. Every part of your site is yours to customize. Our editor makes it easy to fine-tune as you grow.
Keep everything running smoothly from one smart dashboard. Track visitors, manage orders, connect your socials, and stay on top of your site. All in one place. Simple.
Pick your plan to get started
- AI features
- Advanced customization with widgets
- 24/7 expert support
*for the 1st year on any annual plan, includes .com, .net, .org, .us, .online, .site, .store
30 days money-back guarantee - please see Terms of Service
See what's included
Plus
Pro
Store Plus
Store Pro
Basic Functions
Media & Personalization
Business & eCommerce
Everything you need. Nothing you don’t.
Our AI website builder comes packed with smart tools to help you create a professional, high-performing site, with no tech experience needed. From polished templates to powerful business features, it’s all built in and ready to go.
Skip the hard part. Our AI builder designs and launches a professional, personalised website in minutes. No experience (or panic) required.
Choose from a stack of modern, customizable themes built to impress. Your brand will look sharp from day one.
Tweak copy, swap images, or shuffle your layout, all from a clean editor that works on desktop or mobile. You’re in control, wherever you are.
Stock images? Included. Handy widgets and add-ons? Ready to go. No extra logins, no extra spend.
From videos and booking forms to social feeds and contact pages, turn your website into a proper business HQ in just a few clicks.
Add a fully integrated online store with secure checkout, product pages, and payment tools—all without lifting more than a finger.
Want your website to do more?
We’re talking real growth tools baked in. SEO that actually works, analytics that make sense, e-commerce that’s ready to roll. No setup, no tech headaches, just a smarter site that does the heavy lifting for you.
Contact forms, bookings, FAQs, logins, you name it. Our prebuilt layouts come ready to go, so you can focus on what matters: connecting with your audience.
Sell anything, anywhere, straight from your site. Manage products, take payments (yes, even Apple Pay and Google Pay), and keep it all secure, right from your dashboard.
Show up on Google, get listed on Maps, and connect your Google Business Profile without lifting a finger. Real results, zero guesswork.
See who’s visiting your site, what they’re doing, and how your site’s performing. Hook up tools like Google Analytics in seconds, no coding needed.
Need a chatbot? Social post scheduler? Accessibility widget? It’s all right there in the built-in app store. No hunting, no hacks, just tools that work.
Questions? We’re here to help
Our hosting.com Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!
Frequently asked questions
A website gives your business professional online presence. It helps to build trust, and makes it easier for people to find you online. It's often the first impression for potential customers.
A website helps to attract new customers through search engines, showcases your products or services 24/7, and provides tools to sell, schedule, and engage. All of those in the same, convenient place.
No. With the AI-powered setup and user-friendly editor, anyone can create a professional website without any coding or design experience.
You can launch a website in minutes. Just answer a few questions, and AI will create a personalized site that’s ready to customize.
Absolutely. The editor lets you fully customize layouts, text, images, and more.