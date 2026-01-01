Self-managed Windows VPS hosting with full control

Run your websites and applications with confidence. Our Self-managed Windows VPS hosting gives developers and technical teams the freedom to work their way. Backed by fast NVMe storage, AMD EPYC CPUs, and a 99.9% uptime SLA.

  • High-Performance Infrastructure (AMD EPYC™ + NVMe)
  • Global 24/7/365 in-house support
  • Full root access and Windows Operating System
  • Scale up anytime with guaranteed resources

Save up to 50% now. Starting at $15 / mo. Was $ 29.99 / mo.

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Choose your plan

  • High performance
  • Scalable server at any time
  • Full root access
  • Useful add-ons available
  • 99.9% uptime
  • 8 global data center locations

Looking for a managed solution? Explore Managed Windows VPS

Hands-off server monitoring

We keep an eye on your server 24/7 so you don’t have to. From service restarts to load spikes, we step in before issues affect performance.

Performance tuning & load management

Caching, resource balancing, and traffic handling. We fine-tune your VPS to perform under pressure.

Always-up-to-date software stack

Forget manual updates. We handle OS patches, software upgrades, and kernel tweaks behind the scenes.

See Managed Windows VPS

Self-managed vs. Managed Servers

Feature Self-managed VPS Managed VPS
Data center power/network
Dual power/network uplinks
RAID storage
Full root access
OS & control panel updates
Monitoring (CPU, disk, uptime)
Access to Level 3 Support
Proactive SRE support
Custom system configs On request
Backups Optional Daily
SLA 99.9% (power/network) 99.9%+

VPS Features & Benefits

Take control of your Windows VPS

Manage your websites, domains, and apps with ease using Plesk. This intuitive control panel gives you powerful tools to configure your Windows VPS, handle security, and streamline updates, all from one clean dashboard.

Take control of your Windows VPS

Extend your Windows VPS with add-ons

  • Plesk Account

    Starting from $19.99/mo

    Easily manage your websites and servers with extra Plesk user accounts. It's perfect for teams or client projects.

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  • Disk Space

    Starting from $4.99/mo per 10 GB.

    Get more room for your files, databases, and applications by adding extra storage whenever you need it.

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  • CPU Cores

    Starting from $14.99/mo per CPU core.

    Boost your server’s power with additional CPU cores and keep performance smooth as your workload grows.

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  • RAM

    Starting from $4.99/mo per 1GB.

    Upgrade your server’s memory to improve speed, stability, and reliability, especially during peak traffic.

    Get started

Why hosting.com?

Global data centers

Be where your visitors are. Choose from our global datacenter locations to give your audience faster load times and minimal latency.

Support that’s actually helpful

Get access to our global support team 24/7/365. They’re in-house experts ready to help you whenever you need it.

Everything you need to grow

We offer flexible resources and a full portfolio of products. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, we have a solution that fits.

No fine print, no nonsense

What you see is what you get: tech to build a great site, supported by experts just like you, with no hidden fees or fine print. You never need to guess what you’re paying, what you’re getting, or what it’s worth.

Tech that keeps up with you

Our single-growth platform lets you scale smoothly. From day one, you’re on a performance-first infrastructure: AMD EPYC processors, Samsung NVMe storage, and Anycast DNS, engineered for speed as your site grows.

Trusted by millions

We’re privileged to host more than 3 million sites and counting. Being trusted with, and caring for, you and your business is what wakes us up and keeps us going, as we support you round-the-clock.

Find the perfect Windows plan for your needs

  • Managed Windows VPS

    Get reliable performance without the sysadmin burden. Our experts manage updates, security, and patches, so you can focus on your business while your Windows VPS runs smoothly.

    See plans

  • Managed Windows VDS

    Need maximum performance with zero management hassle? Managed VDS gives you dedicated resources, high availability, and enterprise-grade power, managed by our experts.

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Frequently asked questions

Windows VPS hosting is a virtual private server environment that runs on the Windows operating system. It provides dedicated resources and full control over server configurations and updates.

You can customize your Windows VPS to your needs by tweaking your settings, installing software, and configuring specific security measures using remote desktop access and other management tools. Need help setting up your Windows VPS? Contact with our expert team.

It absolutely is. You can also bring in your own security protocols and advanced security software, and configure their settings to your liking.

With Windows VPS hosting, you’ve got all the flexibility you need to host multiple websites and manage them easily through a single server.

You get access to dedicated resources, better security, outstanding performance levels, and a higher amount of control. We won’t deny that shared hosting still has its perks, like being more cost-effective, but if you need more power and flexibility, Windows VPS is the way to go.

That's a big question! To keep it simple, here are the main differences:

  • Windows works seamlessly with Microsoft products and is super user-friendly, making it a great choice if you rely on those tools.
  • On the other hand, Linux VPS Hosting typically costs less and excels in performance, security, and programmability features. It's all about what fits your needs best.

Our servers come with Windows Server 2022 edition.

Of course. Just contact us anytime, and we'll make scaling your server up straightforward and hassle-free.

We use Plesk, which has loads of advantages.

  • Straightforward management of your hosting environment.
  • Plenty of customisation options with various extensions.
  • Support for both Windows VPS and Linux VPS if you ever decide to switch.
  • An intuitive GUI that makes automation seamless.