Run your websites and applications with confidence. Our Self-managed Windows VPS hosting gives developers and technical teams the freedom to work their way. Backed by fast NVMe storage, AMD EPYC CPUs, and a 99.9% uptime SLA.
Self-managed Windows VPS hosting with full control
- High-Performance Infrastructure (AMD EPYC™ + NVMe)
- Global 24/7/365 in-house support
- Full root access and Windows Operating System
- Scale up anytime with guaranteed resources
Save up to 50% now. Starting at $15 / mo.
Was $ 29.99 / mo.
Looking for a managed solution? Explore Managed Windows VPS
We keep an eye on your server 24/7 so you don’t have to. From service restarts to load spikes, we step in before issues affect performance.
Caching, resource balancing, and traffic handling. We fine-tune your VPS to perform under pressure.
Forget manual updates. We handle OS patches, software upgrades, and kernel tweaks behind the scenes.
Self-managed vs. Managed Servers
|Feature
|Self-managed VPS
|Managed VPS
|Data center power/network
|✓
|✓
|Dual power/network uplinks
|✓
|✓
|RAID storage
|✓
|✓
|Full root access
|✓
|✗
|OS & control panel updates
|✗
|✓
|Monitoring (CPU, disk, uptime)
|✗
|✓
|Access to Level 3 Support
|✓
|✓
|Proactive SRE support
|✗
|✓
|Custom system configs
|✓
|On request
|Backups
|Optional
|Daily
|SLA
|99.9% (power/network)
|99.9%+
VPS Features & Benefits
- High Performance
Our 24/7/365 support team, staffed by expert system administrators, works tirelessly to ensure your server environment operates at peak performance. Powered by high-end hypervisors featuring NVMe storage, AMD EPYC CPUs, and redundant networking, we deliver exceptional reliability and top-tier performance.See plans
- Customizable resources & Scalable Infrastructure
Tailor your VPS to match your exact needs. Whether you’re starting small or running resource-heavy applications, you can configure CPU, RAM, and storage to suit your requirements. As your project grows, scaling up is simple and seamless — upgrade individual resources at any time.See plans
- Root access (developer friendly)
You get full root access to your virtual server — ideal for experienced developers and sysadmins who need total control. Install, configure, or automate anything at the OS level. You also can boot, reboot, or reload your server with a new Windows OS at any time, right from your control panel. It’s your environment — manage it your way.See plans
- Full Freedom to Install Tools & Applications
With unrestricted access to your environment, you’re free to install custom applications, development stacks, and scripts — including those that wouldn’t be compatible with traditional shared or managed hosting environments. Whether you’re configuring a headless CMS, deploying a containerised app, or scripting automation, the platform is designed to stay out of your way and let you build.See plans
Take control of your Windows VPS
Manage your websites, domains, and apps with ease using Plesk. This intuitive control panel gives you powerful tools to configure your Windows VPS, handle security, and streamline updates, all from one clean dashboard.
Extend your Windows VPS with add-ons
Plesk Account
Starting from $19.99/mo
Easily manage your websites and servers with extra Plesk user accounts. It's perfect for teams or client projects.Get started
Disk Space
Starting from $4.99/mo per 10 GB.
Get more room for your files, databases, and applications by adding extra storage whenever you need it.Get started
CPU Cores
Starting from $14.99/mo per CPU core.
Boost your server’s power with additional CPU cores and keep performance smooth as your workload grows.Get started
RAM
Starting from $4.99/mo per 1GB.
Upgrade your server’s memory to improve speed, stability, and reliability, especially during peak traffic.Get started
Why hosting.com?
Be where your visitors are. Choose from our global datacenter locations to give your audience faster load times and minimal latency.
Get access to our global support team 24/7/365. They’re in-house experts ready to help you whenever you need it.
We offer flexible resources and a full portfolio of products. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, we have a solution that fits.
What you see is what you get: tech to build a great site, supported by experts just like you, with no hidden fees or fine print. You never need to guess what you’re paying, what you’re getting, or what it’s worth.
Our single-growth platform lets you scale smoothly. From day one, you’re on a performance-first infrastructure: AMD EPYC processors, Samsung NVMe storage, and Anycast DNS, engineered for speed as your site grows.
We’re privileged to host more than 3 million sites and counting. Being trusted with, and caring for, you and your business is what wakes us up and keeps us going, as we support you round-the-clock.
Find the perfect Windows plan for your needs
Managed Windows VPS
Get reliable performance without the sysadmin burden. Our experts manage updates, security, and patches, so you can focus on your business while your Windows VPS runs smoothly.See plans
Managed Windows VDS
Need maximum performance with zero management hassle? Managed VDS gives you dedicated resources, high availability, and enterprise-grade power, managed by our experts.See plans
Frequently asked questions
Windows VPS hosting is a virtual private server environment that runs on the Windows operating system. It provides dedicated resources and full control over server configurations and updates.
You can customize your Windows VPS to your needs by tweaking your settings, installing software, and configuring specific security measures using remote desktop access and other management tools. Need help setting up your Windows VPS? Contact with our expert team.
It absolutely is. You can also bring in your own security protocols and advanced security software, and configure their settings to your liking.
With Windows VPS hosting, you’ve got all the flexibility you need to host multiple websites and manage them easily through a single server.
You get access to dedicated resources, better security, outstanding performance levels, and a higher amount of control. We won’t deny that shared hosting still has its perks, like being more cost-effective, but if you need more power and flexibility, Windows VPS is the way to go.
That's a big question! To keep it simple, here are the main differences:
- Windows works seamlessly with Microsoft products and is super user-friendly, making it a great choice if you rely on those tools.
- On the other hand, Linux VPS Hosting typically costs less and excels in performance, security, and programmability features. It's all about what fits your needs best.