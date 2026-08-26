Branded addresses at your own domain, plus a full productivity suite: calendar, contacts, scheduling and AI-assisted writing. Reliable, secure, and backed by 24/7 in-house support.
Business email hosting worthy of your brand
- Branded email @yourdomain
- Advanced anti-spam and anti-virus, ad-free
- Free migration from your current provider
- Calendar, contacts and mobile apps
- AI-assisted writing built in
- 24/7 in-house support
Choose your plan
Every plan is branded email at your domain with the core productivity suite. The difference is storage and how much of the toolkit you need.
Plan price is per mailbox - additional mailboxes are charged at the same as the initial plan price. Free migration included. 30-day money-back guarantee.
Everything in every mailbox
The core suite is the same on every plan. Start with one mailbox and add more as your team grows.
Email at your domain
Professional addresses like [email protected], set up in minutes.
Webmail and apps
A clean web inbox, plus iOS and Android apps. Works with Outlook and Apple Mail over IMAP
Anti-spam and anti-virus
Active filtering keeps junk and threats out. Ad-free, always.
Calendar and contacts
Keep your schedule and address book in the same place as your mail.
Write on your terms
Templates, scheduled send, read receipts and follow-up reminders built in.
AI-assisted writing
Smart Write helps you draft and polish emails faster.
More room to grow
Every plan gives you everything you need to get started. As you grow, simply move up for more storage, more tools and extra resources to keep things running smoothly.
More storage per mailbox
10GB on Pro, 50GB on Premium, 100GB on Ultra. Room for years of mail and attachments.
Titan Drive
Store and share files straight from your inbox. 1GB on Premium, 50GB on Ultra.
File Transfer
Send large attachments that would normally bounce, without a separate tool.
Tasks
Turn an email into a to-do and track it without leaving your inbox.
AI Smart Write
Draft, rewrite and tidy up emails with AI assistance.
AI-assisted writing
Smart Write helps you draft and polish emails faster.
Built to reach the inbox
Standard email authentication, active spam and virus filtering, and a maintained sending reputation give your mail the best chance of landing where it should, not in a junk folder.
- SPF, DKIM and DMARC
- 99.9% uptime SLA
- Encrypted in transit and at rest
Your Inbox - Organized
Keep on top of your inbox with rules for auto-sorting and filing mail. Use Priority Inbox to keep those important messages at the forefront. Turbo Search with structured filters helps you track down the emails quickly and easily.
AI Features - Your Call
Ready to take advantage of Titan's advanced AI features including writing, drafting, and summarizing emails? You can even connect AI to your inbox through MCP. It's there when you want it. Every feature is opt-in so you're always in control.
Moving a big mailbox? No problem
You can move your existing emails and all folders (excluding your junk and spam!) quickly and easily using the built-in migration tools.
Why run your email with hosting.com
Keep your email simple, secure and in the same place as everything else. We’ll move you over for free, and our in-house team is here 24/7 whenever you need a hand.
Real people on live chat, phone and tickets, never outsourced. The same team behind your hosting and domains.
We move your existing email across from Gmail, Microsoft 365 or your current provider over IMAP, at no charge.
Your email, domains and hosting in a single dashboard, on one bill.
Your mailbox is yours. No ads, and your mail is never scanned to sell you things.
What customers say about their email
Wonderful service for ecommerce storesWonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.
Ahmad Jamshed
Excellent and improved response timesYou have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
Alcapri
Reliable support every timeHosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.
Sean Tucker
Exceptional assistanceExceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000% satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
Brother David Mary
Email hosting FAQs
Still have a question about business email hosting? Our team can help you pick between email hosting plans, set up professional email hosting at your own domain and move your old mailboxes across for free. Start a chat and we'll get your new addresses working.
It gives you professional email addresses at your own domain name, like [email protected], with a mailbox, calendar, contacts and apps to run them.
Yes. Your addresses use your domain. If your domain is with us, setup is automatic. If it's elsewhere, we'll walk you through the DNS records.
Yes, and we do it for you free of charge. We migrate from Gmail, Microsoft 365 or any IMAP provider, bringing your existing mail with you.
Yes, as long as it uses a domain you control. Your address stays the same, only the mailbox behind it changes.
As many as you need. Add mailboxes through our online interface for an additional fee per mailbox, and remove them when you no longer need them.
Yes. There's a web inbox, iOS and Android apps, and full IMAP, POP3 and SMTP support for Outlook, Apple Mail and others.