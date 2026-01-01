Now we’re building that into a real partner program around web hosting for agencies: we send you work, back you up and grow alongside you as you take on more.
20 years of web hosting for agencies, growing together
Applications reviewed personally. Every partner starts with a conversation, not a contract.
We're building a community ecosystem.
It's simple. We have customers who need help from experienced pros and agencies: building a site, launching it, keeping it running. And we have pros and agencies as customers who do exactly that work. This program connects the two.
Partners aren't just a name on a list. You help shape how this works: what we build, what we change. Your fingerprints on it.
Cory Miller, Chief Evangelist, hosting.com
Meet us at events
We are a regular presence at global community events including upcoming WordCamp US.
Who this is for
The program fits professionals who build, launch and maintain client websites, especially on WordPress but increasingly with AI. It also fits those who provide follow on or added value services such as marketing, seo, social media and maintenance.
Open to all countries and sizes. We have 700,000 clients in 181 countries.
You are the business, and every client site runs through you.
Balancing delivery, sales and support with a lean team.
Managing dozens or hundreds of sites where uptime matters most.
Known for a specific industry, platform or service.
Benefits for your agency
You've seen partner programs that are really just discount tiers with homework. This isn't that. Here's what you actually get.
Our customers ask us every day for help building, migrating, securing and maintaining their sites. That's your work, sent your way, not marketplace leads.
Starts where you left off, not from scratch after you've already done the troubleshooting.
For your own moves, and for the clients you bring with you.
A dedicated partnership manager to help you with any clients you have at hosting.com and assist with any aspects of your account.
Get listed so our customers can find you, and help shape how the directory works. Rolls out 2026.
Weekly office hours, 4+ live streams a month, and a dedicated Slack. A real place to trade notes and get direct access to us.
How the program grows, what tools get built, what changes. You shape it, and we act on it visibly.
Once you're approved, you're a certified hosting.com partner. Show the badge on your own site and in your pitches if you wish. It tells clients their hosting is backed by a platform that has run websites for over 20 years.
Latest office hours and interviews
Weekly live sessions and guest interviews with people building on hosting.com. Catch up any time.
A partnership built to grow with you
As we grow, you grow. More customers looking for help means more work heading your way, and a bigger community to build alongside. We're in this for the long run, and we want you in it with us.
Fill out the application form below to tell us about you, your business, and the work you do. Our team will review your application and follow up with next steps.
A real conversation, not a screening interrogation. We want to understand your agency, your clients, and where we can genuinely help.
We read every application ourselves. If it's a fit, you're in.
Why the approval step? Because we put partners in front of our customers. That referral has our name on it and yours, so we keep the bar high on purpose.
The tools to run client work with us
The day-to-day of running sites for clients should be simple. Add your team or your client to any account with the right level of access, hand a finished site over or take one on by transferring it between accounts, and bring new client sites onto our platform for free. See it all from one place.
Add your team or your client to an account, and remove them when the project ends.
Hand a site over to your client, or take one on, without a messy migration.
You pay and bill the client, or hand billing to them. Your call, per site.
We move new client sites onto our platform for you, at no charge.
Every client site in one place.
Want to offer hosting under your own brand?
That's a different thing from partnering. If you'd rather sell hosting yourself, our reseller platform gives you white-label cPanel and WHM: you set the prices, we run the servers.
What our customers have to say
Tech support is the #1The reply to my question was swift and to the point. It seems that when moving a domain, there is always one more step. The Guru pointed out the missing step, and the problem was quickly remedied. Many thanks.
Jean M
Thanks for the quick helpThanks for the quick help with domain transfer. All's well.
David M
Excellent and improved response timesYou have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
Alcapri
Web hosting for agencies FAQs
Didn't spot your question? Agencies usually want to know about agency hosting pricing, how agency WordPress hosting works across client sites, and whether anyone has to move. Open a chat and we'll talk through hosting for agencies of your size.
Nothing. We start with a conversation and, if it's a fit, you're in.
We welcome agencies and pros of every size. We review each application to keep the bar high, because our name goes on the referral, but there's no cap on good partners. Of course you need some exposure or relationship with hosting.com to be suitable.
It rolls out in 2026. In the meantime we share partners with our customers directly as the need comes up.
No. The collaboration tools are there for clients you host with us, and the referral side works whenever you bring new clients our way. This isn't a sneaky way to insist you move clients to us. That comes from building a relationship and trust over time.
No. Reseller hosting is for selling hosting under your own brand, where you set the prices and run it as your product. The partner program is a partnership: referrals, community, support and tools for your client work. If you do want to resell, see our reseller platform.