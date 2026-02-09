Take full control with self-managed VPS hosting

Pick your OS. Configure your stack. Scale when it suits you. Our Linux VPS Hosting gives developers and technical teams the freedom to work their way. Backed by fast NVMe storage, AMD EPYC CPUs, and a 99.9% uptime SLA.

  • Built for speed with NVMe storage and AMD EPYC processors
  • Global 24/7/365 in-house support
  • Full root access and Linux OS choices
  • Scale up anytime with guaranteed resources

Save up to 56%. Plans from $4.99/mo (was $9.99/mo)

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Choose your plan

  • High performance
  • Scalable at any time
  • Full root access
  • Useful add-ons available
  • 8 global data center locations

*The promotional price shows the term with the best pricing and changes depending on plan. View all plans to see additional term options. The plan will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term.

Looking for a managed solution? Explore Managed VPS.

Features and benefits

  • High performance infrastructure

    We’ve paired NVMe storage, AMD EPYC processors, and redundant networking with real-time support from system admins to deliver high availability and serious speed.

  • Customizable and scalable

    Configure your VPS to fit your project. Choose your CPU, RAM, and storage. Need more later? Scale up individual resources on demand with zero downtime.

  • Full root access

    You’re in charge. Install what you want, tweak configurations, and run your environment your way. You can reboot, reload, or rebuild your server from your control panel anytime.

  • Choice of Linux OS

    Deploy with the Linux distribution that fits your stack:

    • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
    • Debian 12
    • AlmaLinux 9

    Easily reinstall or switch OS versions whenever you need.

  • AlmaLinux 9 Easily reinstall or switch OS versions whenever you need. Freedom to install tools and apps

    Run your own code, containers, scripts, and software. Even tools that don’t play nice on shared or managed hosting. It’s your server, not ours.

Why hosting.com

Global datacenters

Host closer to your audience for faster load times.

Support that’s always on

24/7/365 in-house help from real people.

Flexible products

Scale up, switch plans, or expand with ease.

Transparency

No hidden fees, no confusing fine print, no surprises.

Performance-first tech

NVMe storage, AMD EPYC CPUs, and Anycast DNS are standard on every plan.

Trusted by millions

Over 3 million sites hosted and counting.

OS Options

Run your VPS on your choice of these Operating Systems.

PLEASE ADD LOGOS FOR ALMALINUX, DEBIAN AND UBUNTU

Extend your VPS with add-ons

  • cPanel

    Manage your websites with an easy control panel.

    Starting at $16.19/mo.

  • CloudLinux

    Boost server stability and isolate workloads.

    Starting at $3.59/mo.

  • LiteSpeed Web Server

    Speed up your site with advanced caching.

    Starting at $7.19/mo.

  • Imunify360

    Block malware and secure your server.

    Starting with free Antivirus.

Managed vs. Unmanaged Servers

Feature Unmanaged VPS Managed VPS
Datacenter power/network
Dual power/network uplinks
RAID storage
Full root access
OS & control panel updates
Monitoring (CPU, disk, uptime, etc.)
Access to Level 3 Support
Proactive SRE support
Custom system configs On request
Backups Optional Daily
SLA 99.9% (power/network) 99.9%+
See Managed VPS Hosting →

Which product is right for you?

Managed VPS Hosting

Want power without the sysadmin workload? Let us handle updates and patches while you focus on growth.

Virtual Dedicated Server

Need maximum performance with zero management hassle? Managed VDS gives you dedicated resources, high availability, and enterprise-grade power, managed by our experts.

Dedicated Servers

No neighbours. No sharing. Just raw performance and full hardware control for resource-intensive apps.

FAQs

Questions? We’re here to help.

Questions?
We’re here to help.

Our hosting.com Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!

What our customers have to say

  • Exceptional assistance

    Exceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
    Brother David Mary

  • Excellent and improved response times

    You have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
    Alcapri

  • I love hosting.com

    Best internet support I have had since 1993 when internet first went public, I have been through several hosts with my media company and school and hosting.com support staff are knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant and treat clients with respect and understanding. I can't say enough. Keep up the great work. Thank you for saving my domains and email from hackers.
    ICU Media

  • Reliable support every time

    Hosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.
    Sean Tucker

  • Tech support is the #1

    The reply to my question was swift and to the point. It seems that when moving a domain, there is always one more step. The Guru pointed out the missing step, and the problem was quickly remedied. Many thanks.
    Jean M