Trusted in Bangladesh since 2011, and backed by hosting.com's global platform — over 800 engineers across six teams, working as one to keep your sites and apps online, secure, and performant for 700,000+ customers worldwide.
Meet our teams
Build global. Host local.
Start your online journey in Bangladesh with hosting.com and grow your business with confidence—locally and around the world.
Since 2011, businesses across Bangladesh have trusted our team to power their online success. We've built lasting relationships with customers across banking, media, education, e-commerce, enterprises, software companies, agencies, ISPs, SMEs, and many other industries. Today, as hosting.com Bangladesh, we continue that journey by combining trusted local expertise with the strength of a global platform.
Whether your customers are in Bangladesh or across the world, hosting.com provides the infrastructure, expertise, and support to help your business grow. With 10 global hosting locations, enterprise-grade infrastructure, local billing, Bangla support, and a customer-facing office in Dhaka.
Our ethos
Whether you're launching your first website or managing enterprise infrastructure, we're committed to helping you succeed with global technology, trusted local expertise, and support that puts your business first.
Our vision
To be the most trusted hosting company in the world. That’s it. That’s our North Star. At hosting.com, we’re building something better: reliable, sustainable, and unapologetically human. Trust is earned daily. Not just through uptime, but by doing what we say, fixing what breaks, and showing up when it matters.
Our mission
We provide a global hosting platform that helps people succeed online. Built on powerful tech, best-in-class service, and a people-first approach. We make the complex simpler. We give you tools and support that actually help. We show up, consistently. Because trust isn’t a slogan, it’s a promise.
Building for the future
We keep your site fast, stable, and ready to grow. Every plan runs on high-performance infrastructure: AMD EPYC processors, Samsung NVMe storage, and Anycast DNS. It’s built to scale whether you’re running a personal blog or a global eCommerce empire.
Leading from the front
Our leadership doesn’t sit on the sidelines. We build fast, lead by example, and go the extra mile. We believe in quiet confidence, taking action, and helping entrepreneurs win worldwide.
These aren’t words on a wall.
This is how we show up every day, in every interaction. Be trusted.
Be trusted. We’re open, honest, and clear. Always.
"When I think about the work I do for our customers, my goal is for them to feel genuinely supported, valued, and confident in their decision to work with us. I want them to experience more than just a product or service, I want them to feel a true partnership built on trust, quality, and care.”
Shiva Kumar, Sales Manager
Be pragmatic. Real problems, real solutions, no fluff.
"From an early age, I’ve always been driven by a need to understand how things work, to get to the root of a problem and find the most effective solution. What I love about my work is that it constantly challenges me with diverse issues to solve.”
Lukasz Mai Van, Senior Systems Administrator
Be energetic. Passion, purpose, and a bit of fun.
"What makes this journey even more meaningful is the incredible team I work with. Our shared enthusiasm and positive spirit, especially during challenges, make every day rewarding!”
Anton Moskov, Live Chat Support Representative
Be respectful. Dignity, fairness, and honesty come first.
"I love what I do because it allows me to help others move forward and reach their goals. There’s real joy in being able to assist our customers and colleagues... More than anything, I hope our customers walk away with the confidence that they can count on us. That they feel supported, understood, and genuinely cared for.”
Mario Stanev, VIP Team Supervisor
Be accountable. Own it. Fix it. Learn. Grow.
"I’ve been working in Customer Care for the past 7 months, and what I love the most about what I do is solving complex problems... I do my best to support anyone who needs a hand, no matter what it is... I think my teammates nominated me because I’m always ready to jump in and help.”
Camilo Rios
Be innovative. Challenging standards. Going beyond.
"I love that we don't just 'land' in a new market; we use local statistics and insights to innovate, ensuring all of our hosting solutions are as authentically local as the entrepreneurs who use them."
Asad Polash, Sr. Organic Growth Strategist
Our story
This isn't an overnight success story. It's built on years of innovation, trusted relationships, and a commitment to helping businesses succeed—globally and now proudly in Bangladesh.
A2 Hosting is founded in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
World Host Group is born, uniting brands under a global-first mindset.
We become hosting.com, bringing together the best of WHG and A2.
Building on the trusted legacy of EyHost since 2011, hosting.com officially launched in Bangladesh, combining world-class infrastructure with local expertise, dedicated support, and a long-term commitment to helping businesses grow.
What we’re known for
Doing what we say.
No hidden fees. No confusing terms. Just clear info, fair pricing, and real people.
From day one, you’ve been on our performance-first platform, which is engineered to scale with you.
3 million+ sites and counting. We don’t take that lightly.
Meet our teams
Our global offices keep us moving everyday.
Our Dhaka office is more than a workplace—it's a home for hosting in Bangladesh, where local expertise, innovation, and customer success come together. Since 2011, we've helped businesses across Bangladesh build, manage, and grow their online presence, earning the trust of customers across banking, media, education, e-commerce, software companies, agencies, ISPs, SMEs, enterprises, and many other industries.
Today, our growing team of 18+ dedicated professionals works alongside hosting.com's global teams to deliver world-class hosting, cloud, domain, and digital solutions. From customer success and technical support to web services, business development, and content management, we're committed to providing reliable technology with personalised local service.
More than an office, our Dhaka location is a place where customers, partners, developers, agencies, and entrepreneurs can connect with real experts. With face-to-face consultation, local billing, Bangla support, and the strength of a globally trusted hosting platform, hosting.com Bangladesh is helping businesses start locally, grow confidently, and reach customers around the world.Dhaka,Bangladesh
Our Bali office is home to 138 talented specialists who keep our global hosting operation running smoothly around the clock. From the lightning-fast LiveChat and Ticket Support teams who solve customer issues in real time, to our Trust & Safety experts safeguarding every platform, this is where reliability meets heart. Our Retention and Billing teams ensure customers stay happy and supported, while our QA and Trainer roles raise the bar for quality and growth. Behind the scenes, technical masters in Infrastructure, Migration, and Fixed.net keep websites performing flawlessly, backed by the precision of our Domain and Accounting teams. Leading it all are our dedicated Supervisors, Care Team Leaders, and HR — the driving force behind Bali’s reputation for excellence, teamwork, and unbeatable customer care.Bali
Our Bangalore office brings together more than 150 brilliant minds powering everything from customer care and sales to marketing, product, and beyond. It’s a vibrant hub of creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving - where strategies are built, relationships are nurtured, and ideas come to life. From guiding customers to the right solutions to driving global campaigns and innovation, our Bangalore team is at the heart of growth and connection. Fueled by energy, expertise, and a passion for excellence, they’re the people turning big ambitions into real results every day.Bangalore
The Manila, Philippines Team is a dedicated group of 92 professionals who are at the heart of delivering exceptional service and support to our global customers. As one of our most important operational hubs, this team plays a central role in empowering clients with reliable, secure, and easy-to-use web hosting solutions. Led by SJ Pineda of Customer Care and Shreeshaa Talwar of Global Sales and Retention, the team focuses on three key areas: Phone Customer Care, Billing, and Sales. These core functions ensure that our customers receive timely support, accurate billing, and the best hosting packages for their needs.Manila
Our Sofia office is powered by a team of 85 dedicated experts who blend technical brilliance with a passion for service. From lightning-fast LiveChat agents and skilled ticket support specialists to the sharp minds in Trust & Safety, Migration, and Infrastructure, every team member plays a crucial role in keeping our platforms reliable and our customers happy. This is also home to our Head of Global Training, ensuring every new hire across the company is set up for success. With specialists in WordPress maintenance, domain management, and quality assurance working alongside talented leaders, HR, and accounting professionals, Sofia stands as a hub of innovation, teamwork, and precision. It’s a place where expertise meets enthusiasm—where every problem has a solution, and every customer feels supported.Sofia
Listen to the people
With team members across the globe, here’s what some of them have to say.
I’ve always enjoyed solving problems and building things that just work — especially when nobody notices, because that usually means everything is running smoothly. That’s what I love about infrastructure: it’s the invisible backbone, and I’m proud to play a big role in it. It constantly challenges you to think ahead, prevent issues before they happen, and improve how things are done. That’s what keeps me committed.
What makes the culture here stand out to me is the willingness to support each other when it matters. You can count on people stepping up during pressure moments — no drama, just action. That kind of reliability builds real trust and fellowship.Nikolay Ilchev, Senior Systems Administrator
What inspires me most about my team is how we step up for each other. Whether it’s a late issue or a tricky case, someone always shows up with solutions and a good attitude.
When I think about the work we do for customers, I hope they feel peace of mind, that we’ve got their back, and they can rely on us not just to respond, but to care.Unggul Kirindi, Customer Care,Fixed.net
Ever since I started working here I've had the opportunity to collaborate with an amazing group of people across all of our departments and to support them in meaningful ways. I genuinely enjoy developing new skills and my role has given me the opportunity to grow professionally and learn along the way. From creating and maintaining detailed vendor catalogues to helping improve and develop new processes, the past 8 months have been a great learning experience. I've been lucky enough to be part of an amazing team and to have worked with awesome people who have supported and guided me along the way.Iva Krasteva, Contract & Vendor Management Specialist,hosting.com
We’ve got your back
Need help? We’re here 24/7. Just get in touch and we will be very happy to help.
Legal Name: EyHost Ltd. (d/b/a hosting.com Bangladesh)
Address: Concord MB Tower, Plot# 81, Road # 11, Block # E, Banani, Dhaka-1213 , Bangladesh
Trade License Number: TRAD/DNCC/048824/2022
BIN Number (VAT ID): 001318718-0402
Easy Local Payments in Bangladesh
hosting.com supports all major payment methods in Bangladesh, making it easy to pay your hosting bills. Pay conveniently using bKash, Nagad, debit and credit cards, bank transfers, and other popular local payment methods.
- Mobile Financial Services: bKash, Nagad, Rocket & more
- Debit, Credit & Prepaid Cards: Visa, Mastercard, American Express & other supported cards
- Internet Banking: Citytouch, Bank Asia, Islami Bank Bangladesh, Mutual Trust Bank & other supported banks
- Local Bank Cards: DBBL Nexus, Q-Cash & other supported proprietary cards
- Digital Wallets: Supported local e-wallets
- Bangla QR: Supported QR payments
- Bank Transfer: Direct bank transfer*