Start your online journey in Bangladesh with hosting.com and grow your business with confidence—locally and around the world.

Since 2011, businesses across Bangladesh have trusted our team to power their online success. We've built lasting relationships with customers across banking, media, education, e-commerce, enterprises, software companies, agencies, ISPs, SMEs, and many other industries. Today, as hosting.com Bangladesh, we continue that journey by combining trusted local expertise with the strength of a global platform.

Whether your customers are in Bangladesh or across the world, hosting.com provides the infrastructure, expertise, and support to help your business grow. With 10 global hosting locations, enterprise-grade infrastructure, local billing, Bangla support, and a customer-facing office in Dhaka.