Buy an SSL certificate with verified identity, wildcard coverage and warranty-backed protection for businesses and online stores. We help you pick the right certificate, then verify, issue and install it.
Buy an SSL certificate to secure your website
- DV, OV, and EV certificates to choose from
- Wildcard cover for one domain plus unlimited subdomains
- Warranties from $50,000 up to $1,000,000
- We verify, issue, and install it for you
Two questions decide which certificate you need
The product names (Positive, Premium, EV) hide a simple choice. It comes down to how much identity checking you want, and how many names the padlock has to cover.
Proves you control the domain and issues within minutes. The entry level, and enough for a straightforward brochure or blog site.
The strictest identity checks. Your verified legal name is recorded in the certificate. For banks, large stores, and high-trust brands.
One domain plus every subdomain under it (shop., blog., app.). A single certificate covers unlimited subdomains at once.
We verify your organisation is real, and your business details sit inside the certificate. For businesses that handle customer data.
One site, one certificate. The right choice when your whole site lives on a single address with no separate subdomains.
Several separate domains secured on one certificate. Useful when you run more than one brand or address from a single place.
Compare your SSL options
The free certificate and three paid options, side by side. Encryption, compatibility, and support are the same across the range. Validation, warranty, and issuance are what change.
Free SSLLet's Encrypt
Positive SSL Single Domain
Premium SSL
Positive EV SSL
Validation & trust
Encryption & compatibility
Assurance
Issuance & support
What happens after you order
Start by choosing the level of validation you need. Not sure which? Tell us about your site and we will point you to the right certificate.
Then we verify your details. That takes a few minutes for a domain-validated certificate, and up to a couple of days for organisation or extended validation. Once you are verified, we issue the certificate, install it on your server, and switch your site to HTTPS. We test that every page loads securely before we call it done.
After setup we stay on hand. If a certificate needs renewing or reissuing, or anything looks off, support is available 24/7/365.
The SSL range at a glance
What our customers have to say
Thanks for the quick helpThanks for the quick help with domain transfer. All's well.
David M
Tech support is the #1The reply to my question was swift and to the point. It seems that when moving a domain, there is always one more step. The Guru pointed out the missing step, and the problem was quickly remedied. Many thanks.
Jean M
I love hosting.comBest internet support I have had since 1993 when internet first went public, I have been through several hosts with my media company and school and hosting.com support staff are knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant and treat clients with respect and understanding. I can't say enough. Keep up the great work. Thank you for saving my domains and email from hackers.
ICU Media
Not sure which certificate you need?
Tell us about your site and we will recommend the certificate that fits, then verify, issue, and install it for you.
SSL certificate FAQs
Not sure which SSL certificate to buy? Tell us about your site. Our team will help you compare DV, OV, EV and wildcard options, explain SSL certificate costs and how a certificate works with your web hosting, so the SSL certificate you purchase is right first time. Start a chat.