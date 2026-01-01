We remove the malware, fix the vulnerability that let it in, and protect your site going forward. Your files are compared against a database of over 15 million known malware signatures. Work starts as soon as you order.
Hacked WordPress site? We'll clean it today.
- Malware removed and root cause fixed
- "Deceptive site ahead" warning removal
- Guaranteed fix or your money back
- One-off cleanup or ongoing protection
3 steps to a clean site
Tell us your site address and what’s been going wrong. It only takes a couple of minutes to get started, with secure checkout throughout.
A WordPress security expert takes a full copy of your site and scans your files and database against more than 15 million known malware signatures.
We remove the malware, fix the cause and explain what we found. If Google has flagged your site, we’ll help clear the warning too.
You do not need to host with hosting.com to use our one-time clean. If we clean your website and you host elsewhere, we will offer you a month's free hosting to move over to our premium hosting services.
What's covered
Malware removal
We scan your site against our malware signature database, remove the threat, and identify how it got in so it doesn't happen again.
Hacked site recovery
Defaced pages, spam injections, redirect hacks. We clean the infection and block the route it used.
Google warning removal
If your site shows "Deceptive site ahead" or has been dropped from results, we clean it and request a review from Google.
WordPress hardening
Login protection, file permissions, and configuration fixes that close the most common ways in.
Broken site repair
White screens, 500 and 403 errors, broken checkouts and contact forms. Often these are symptoms of a hack; either way we fix them.
Ongoing protection
On the care plan, your site is scanned twice daily and patched against new vulnerabilities before they're exploited.
WordPress security engineers, not a plugin
Automated security plugins catch known malware. They don't fix the vulnerability behind it, and they can't recover a site that's already down. Every cleanup here is done by an engineer who finds the cause, not just the symptom.
We've spent years fixing WordPress sites of every size, and we know your site is your business. That's why the guarantee is simple: if we can't fix it, you don't pay.
What our customers have to say
Exceptional assistanceExceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000% satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
Brother David Mary
Hosting.com as an alternative to HostgatorI had tons of troubles with Hostgator and decided to move 6 months earlier. Hosting.com (previously A2 Hosting) was a price match but I was also looking for cPanel and cPanel migration and a few other features. I am super happy with the speed of my websites and support desk seem to be A class. Hostgator was good only at the beginning, in the past two years everything has gone south bit by bit. I can provide screenshots of the mistakes and answers from Hostgator customer support for what I say here
Max Bebe
Great experience with this hostingGreat experience with this hosting service! 👍 They were very responsive and helped me quickly resolve my issue. Their support team guided me step-by-step and made deploying my website smooth and hassle-free. Highly recommended for anyone looking for reliable hosting and excellent customer support!
Sheikh Zayan
Website malware FAQs
Site hacked or flagged? Ask us anything about our WordPress malware removal service. Our team can explain a one time hacked website cleanup against ongoing protection on the Care Plan, and how quickly we can get your site back to normal. Start a chat now.
The one-off cleanup fixes what's wrong right now. The care plan keeps it from going wrong again: updates, monitoring, patching, and unlimited cleanups, with engineers available 24/7.