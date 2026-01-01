When a security issue is found before a plugin update is available, WordPress Security virtually patches it in real time — your site stays protected while you update on your schedule.
Protect your WordPress site from known vulnerabilities
- Real-time virtual patching against known plugin vulnerabilities
- Nothing to configure - protection works automatically in the background
- No changes to your website's files or code
- See blocked attacks directly in your dashboard
Save 20% with annual billing · One website per subscription · Cancel anytime
What WordPress Security does for your site
Powered by Patchstack, it protects your WordPress website from known plugin vulnerabilities — automatically, in real time, and without touching your code.
Real-time virtual patching
When a plugin vulnerability is disclosed before a fix is available, Patchstack applies a virtual patch in real time. Known exploit attempts are blocked before they reach your website, so you stay protected while you wait for the update.
Automatic protection
There's nothing to configure or maintain. Once activated, protection works in the background while you keep managing your website as usual.
No changes to your code
Protection works without modifying your website's files or code, and with no noticeable impact on your visitors' experience.
Protection in three steps
Instead of waiting for updates or risking an exploit, your website stays protected while you update on your schedule.
- Activate WordPress Security — add it to your hosting account during checkout, or at any time from your customer portal.
- Automatic protection begins — Patchstack immediately starts protecting your site against supported known plugin vulnerabilities.
- Continue managing your website normally — update your plugins whenever you're ready, with an extra layer of protection in the meantime.
An extra layer for any WordPress site
Whether you run a blog, a store, or a business website, the same protection applies — powered by Patchstack.
You installed a few plugins years ago and don't check for updates every day. Virtual patching covers the gap between a disclosure and the moment you get round to updating.
Downtime and compromised customer data cost real money. Known exploit attempts are blocked before they reach your store, so checkout keeps running.
Your site is how customers find and trust you. Protection runs in the background with nothing to configure, so you stay online and focused on the business.
Patchstack is a WordPress security platform specializing in vulnerability protection for plugins, themes, and websites. hosting.com WordPress Security is built on its technology.
Trusted hosting, real support
WordPress Security runs on your hosting.com account — and so does the team behind it.
100% SatisfiedThe team is excellent, very professional, efficient, polite and accommodative. It was an absolute pleasure to work with them - Bela, Stanislava, Ross, Fauzi thank you so much. The experience was seamless even though we were interacting across time zones. It really doesn't matter what time and who you interact with - they seamlessly pick up the threads and continue the task. I am truly impressed. Thank you again!
Deeba Rajpal
Excellent and improved response timesYou have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
Alcapri
Excellent customer supportExcellent customer support. Georgi Baldzhiev was professional, responsive, and took the time to thoroughly investigate my issue, even though it was ultimately related to a third-party application. Communication was clear throughout and the matter was escalated appropriately. I appreciate the effort and dedication to helping resolve the problem. Thank you, Georgi, for the excellent service.
Dennis Wamwea
Questions? We’re here to help.
Need advice on securing your WordPress site? Our team is around 24/7 to help.
FAQs
Patchstack is a WordPress security platform specializing in vulnerability protection for WordPress plugins, themes, and websites. hosting.com WordPress Security is powered by Patchstack's security technology.
Virtual patching blocks attempts to exploit known vulnerabilities before they can affect your website. It provides an additional layer of protection while you update your plugins through the normal WordPress update process.
No. You should continue keeping WordPress core, plugins, and themes up to date. WordPress Security adds another layer of protection but does not replace regular website maintenance.
No. This service is designed to help prevent attacks by protecting against vulnerabilities. If you're currently battling a malware issue, we have a specific malware removal service that can help. Patchstack will however prevent your site from getting infected in the first place.
No noticeable performance impact is expected. Protection operates in the background and is designed to safeguard your website without affecting the visitor experience.
Each subscription protects one WordPress website. Additional websites require additional subscriptions.