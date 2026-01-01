Bare Metal Specifications

High-performance AMD EPYC 5 servers are currently in stock at our Dallas datacentre. Each server includes a 480Gb NVMe internal boot drive and 2x 960GB NVMe hot-swappable drives which we recommend configuring in RAID 1. These 2 disks can be upgraded to 1.92 or 3.84Tb NVMe, or for bulk storage, we stock up to 8Tb SATA as standard. Need something custom? Tell sales what you need and we will be happy to help.