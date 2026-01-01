Ultra-reliable VPS web hosting up to 20x faster than others
Powerful virtual private server hosting with dedicated processor and memory resources for exceptional performance even during high traffic.
Powerful virtual private server hosting with dedicated processor and memory resources for exceptional performance even during high traffic.
Self-Configure Your Custom Server
100% Worry-Free HostGuard Server Management
*The promotional price shown is for a 12 month term and will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term
*The promotional price shown is for a 12 month term and will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term
VPS hosting is a versatile option, mostly used by:
We recommend switching to VPS hosting when your website requirements outgrow the resources available in shared hosting plans, for example:
In these cases, VPS hosting offers a suitable upgrade. It strikes a balance between the limited resources of shared hosting and the higher cost and complexity of dedicated hosting, making it ideal for businesses experiencing growth.
Turbo plans come with NVMe storage and LiteSpeed, leading to high rankings, low bounce rates, and high conversion rates!
All hosting plans include solid-state drives, giving your site the best possible performance!
The best versions of the most popular development software
Our ultra-reliable servers and dedicated teams make sure that your website is always up and running!
Our team can move your site to hosting.com for free in most cases!
Secure your website with a free SSL certificate and give your users the power to browse confidently!
If you have any queries or issues, don’t hesitate to contact our support team – they’re available 24/7!
At hosting.com, we don’t pack our servers tightly so that every user gets the performance they require.
Managed VPS hosting includes an easy-to-use cPanel Control Panel, offering an intuitive interface for those without specialized technical skills to manage their server effectively. Hosting.com distinguishes itself by providing the full-featured cPanel interface, a benefit not universally offered by all cPanel hosts. Command-line management, which is available in unmanaged VPS plans, is better suited for experienced developers or those with technical proficiency who seek granular control over their hosting environment.
Managed VPS hosting includes an easy-to-use cPanel Control Panel, offering an intuitive interface for those without specialized technical skills to manage their server effectively. Hosting.com distinguishes itself by providing the full-featured cPanel interface, a benefit not universally offered by all cPanel hosts. Command-line management, which is available in unmanaged VPS plans, is better suited for experienced developers or those with technical proficiency who seek granular control over their hosting environment.
Our hosting.com Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!
Anycast DNS increases performance when your site is visited by offering quicker response times, lowering latency and increasing redundancy.
HTTP/2 provides significantly faster page load times than HTTP because of its ability to deliver more HTTP requests at once. HTTP2 is based on Google's SPDY project and actually marks the first major HTTP update since 1999!
With Edge Side Includes (ESI), you no longer have to designate an entire page as non-cacheable just because one portion cannot be cached. Instead, easily designate portions of your page to be cached (or not cached).
Our goal isn’t to win awards. Our goal is to offer the best web host solutions that are both blazing fast and ultra-reliable. Even so, we’re still extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments! Since our launch in 2003, their hard work has helped us earn recognition and accolades as the top hosting provider in the industry.
Exceptional assistanceExceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
Brother David Mary
Excellent and improved response timesYou have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
Alcapri
Wonderful service for ecommerce storesWonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.
Ahmad Jamshed
Do you have VPS Hosting questions? Hosting.com has all of the answers you could be looking for below!
At hosting.com, our motto is “Our Speed, Your Success”. That’s for good reason too, because we understand that your site’s page load speed has a direct impact on your success. Just a 1-second delay in your page load speed can have a severe negative impact on your bounce rate and conversion rate. Even if you’re not running an eCommerce site, page speed also is correlated with visitor satisfaction level and your SEO rankings.
Think of the last slow site you visited. You likely hit the back button on your browser before you even finished waiting for the site to load. While there are a number of factors that determine how fast your site will perform, one of the most important determining factors is choice of web host. Choose the fast web host! Choose hosting.com!
What is really going to boost the performance of your site is our Turbo Boost option featuring up to 20X faster page loads compared to competing VPS Hosting options. Our Turbo Boost VPS solution:
Uses less CPU and memory than Apache allowing for increased performance
Handles your connections faster and more efficiently
Provides enhanced stability
When you choose our Turbo Servers, you’re also going to get the option to use our Turbo Caching solution. Turbo Caching further increases page load speeds by storing the entire HTML contents of your pages in memory. That means your pages can be served without having to run PHP, offering the ultimate performance boost !
Turbo Boost is just one of the features included on our high speed, exclusive SwiftServer platform. Other speed enhancing solutions include:
SSD VPS – SSD, or solid state drives, is the next generation of hosting technology. Traditional, older hard disk drives (HDDS) use spinning disks and a read-write head to access your data. SSDs, on the other hand, use flash technology to access your data. This allows the SSD to quickly and directly access the data as opposed to waiting for the disk to spin to the location of it. SSD technology is found in smartphones and most laptops now because of its superior performance. In fact, sites hosted on SSDs offer up to 300% faster page loads compared to HDDs. Some VPS hosts claim to offer Solid State Drive Hosting, but they likely end up hosting only your OS or databases on SSDs. They don’t use SSD to host your files. At hosting.com, we use SSD for everything, including your files, meaning you get the biggest speed boost possible That’s why our SSD Hosting loads pages faster than our competition and why even we host our own site on solid state drives. You’re going to love them!
Choice Of Data Centre Locations – Another key factor in page load speed is how close your data is located to your visitors. If your data is located on one hemisphere, but your visitor is located on another hemisphere, it’s going to take some time for your site to reach your visitor. That’s why we offer multiple data centre locations allowing your VPS to be located as close to your site visitors as possible.
Free CDN – At hosting.com, you get a free CDN, or content delivery network. While our choice of data centres allows you to host your site close to your visitors, our CDN gets your site to them faster. That’s because our CDN determines the most efficient and fastest route to deliver your site from our data centre to your visitor. This is done automatically through the use of the CDN’s inter-connected, globally located servers.