Managed VPS hosting

Virtual Private Servers, or VPS, give you the cost benefits of Shared Web Hosting with the performance and control of Dedicated Server Hosting.

With a Managed VPS Hosting plan, you get 24/7/365 Guru Crew support and reliable server maintenance. A leader in VPS providers, Hosting.com offers a Faster or It’s Free Guarantee!

Plus, you get a free performance optimization to get the best speed from your hosting plan. If our experts don’t make your site faster, you get your next month of hosting free.