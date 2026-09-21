OpenClaw is your personal AI assistant running on a fully managed server. Installed with a couple of clicks on a cloud server we patch, monitor and back up for you. Connect your chat apps, and your assistant’s on duty around the clock.
OpenClaw on a fully managed server
- OpenClaw installed in just a few clicks, skip the setup and start chatting
- Fully managed server, patched, monitored and backed up by us
- Your agent, your keys, your data, yours from day one
- 99.99% uptime guarantee, an assistant that never sleeps
Managed for you
Patching, firewall, monitoring and daily backups are ours. There’s no server for you to babysit.
Yours to control
A dedicated server just for you, your API keys, and an agent you can shape however you like from your dashboard. Nothing is locked in.
Bring your own model
Your API key, billed at your provider's rates. No bundled credits, no markup, no expiry, switch any time.
Meet OpenClaw
OpenClaw is the open-source AI assistant that took the internet by storm, with 375K+ GitHub stars in just months. It connects the chat apps you already use (WhatsApp, Telegram, Discord, Slack and 20+ more) to a powerful AI agent that can browse the web, run scheduled tasks, remember context, and take action on your behalf. The only thing it asks of you is a machine that never sleeps.
We have made that part effortless. Every OpenClaw server ships from a pre-built image with OpenClaw installed, configured securely, and running as a service. No installers, no dependency wrangling. Just add your AI provider key, pair your favourite chat app, and start talking to your assistant. And because the server itself is fully managed, you never touch OS updates, security patching, firewalls or backups. Your agent still stays truly yours, your conversations, your memory files, your API keys, on hardware we look after around the clock.
Compare Servers
- 30 day money-back guarantee
Includes
- Unlimited Websites
- Fully Managed Server
- 100GB NvME Disk Space
- Emails & Security included
- Free Domain Name Registration
- 4GB Dedicated Memory
- 2 Dedicated CPU Cores
- Install Agentic Apps
- Free Domain Registration
- Daily backups included
Includes
- Unlimited Websites
- Fully Managed Server
- 150GB NvME Disk Space
- Emails & Security included
- Free Domain Name Registration
- 8GB Dedicated Memory
- 4 Dedicated CPU Cores
- Install Agentic Apps
- Free Domain Registration
- Daily backups included
Includes
- Unlimited Websites
- Fully Managed Server
- 300GB NvME Disk Space
- Emails & Security included
- Free Domain Name Registration
- 16GB Dedicated Memory
- 8 Dedicated CPU Cores
- Install Agentic Apps
- Free Domain Registration
- Daily backups included
Includes
- Unlimited Websites
- Fully Managed Server
- 400GB NvME Disk Space
- Emails & Security included
- Free Domain Name Registration
- 32GB Dedicated Memory
- 16 Dedicated CPU Cores
- Install Agentic Apps
- Free Domain Registration
- Daily backups included
What you can build
One pre-installed assistant, already earning its keep on day one.
Message it from WhatsApp or Telegram like a contact. It moves the meeting, texts the people affected, and still remembers the thread next week.
A 7am digest of your calendar, inbox and numbers. Recurring reports, reminders and checks that run whether or not you remember them.
Built-in browser control compares a dozen sources and watches pages for changes, then sends you the conclusion instead of a list of links.
Route family, projects or a whole community to separate isolated agents, each with its own workspace, memory and rules.
How it works
- Pick your plan. Your managed server deploys from our pre-built image with OpenClaw installed, secured, and already running as a service.
- Open your dashboard. Copy your gateway token, pick how new devices authenticate, and paste in an AI provider key: Claude, OpenAI, Gemini, xAI or OpenRouter. No credits to buy from us, no middleman.
- Pair your chat app. Scan a QR code to link WhatsApp or Telegram, and message your assistant like any other contact.
That’s it - your assistant is online 24/7. From there we keep the server patched, monitored and backed up, and you keep control of the agent: your keys, your conversations and your memory files stay yours.
Why use OpenClaw?
Everything you need to run a private, always-on AI assistant, ready the moment your server boots.
Pre-installed image
Installed, configured and running as a service from first boot, on a server we manage
23+ chat channels
WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Discord, Signal, Teams, Google Chat, Matrix, IRC, LINE, WeChat and more
Bring your own model
Claude, OpenAI, Gemini, Openrouter via API key, a Claude Pro/Max plan, or local models with Ollama
Agent tools built in
Browser control, scheduled tasks, live Canvas workspace, sessions, Discord/Slack actions
Multi-agent routing
Route channels, accounts or people to isolated agents with their own workspaces
ClawHub skills registry
Extend your assistant with community-built skills and plugins
Secure by default
Fail-closed auth, Gateway bound to localhost, safe defaults kept intact, and an OS we keep patched
Open source, MIT
Free to run, no licence fees, actively maintained with weekly releases
What our customers have to say
Exceptional assistanceExceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000% satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
Brother David Mary
Hosting.com as an alternative to HostgatorI had tons of troubles with Hostgator and decided to move 6 months earlier. Hosting.com (previously A2 Hosting) was a price match but I was also looking for cPanel and cPanel migration and a few other features. I am super happy with the speed of my websites and support desk seem to be A class. Hostgator was good only at the beginning, in the past two years everything has gone south bit by bit. I can provide screenshots of the mistakes and answers from Hostgator customer support for what I say here
Max Bebe
Great experience with this hostingGreat experience with this hosting service! 👍 They were very responsive and helped me quickly resolve my issue. Their support team guided me step-by-step and made deploying my website smooth and hassle-free. Highly recommended for anyone looking for reliable hosting and excellent customer support!
Sheikh Zayan
Questions? We’re here to help.
Our team is available 24/7 to help you pick the right plan and get your assistant online.
FAQs
OpenClaw is an open-source (MIT) personal AI assistant you host yourself. A single Gateway process connects your favourite chat apps to an AI agent with tools, browsing, scheduling, memory and skills, so you can message your own assistant from anywhere.
Your VPS deploys from our pre-built image, you just need to choose which domain to install on. OpenClaw is installed, configured securely, and set up as a background service. You just add your AI provider key and pair your chat apps.
No, and that is deliberate. OpenClaw is bring your own model. You connect an API key from Anthropic, OpenAI or Google (or a Claude Pro/Max subscription, or free local models via Ollama) and pay your provider directly at their rates. No bundled credits means no markup, no expiry, and the freedom to switch models any time.
OpenClaw is built around an always-on Gateway. Run it on a laptop and your assistant goes offline every time the lid closes. A VPS keeps it reachable 24/7, and OpenClaw's official docs recommend exactly this deployment.
23+ channels, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Discord, Signal, Microsoft Teams, Google Chat, Matrix, IRC, LINE, WeChat, and a built-in WebChat. Note that iMessage requires a macOS host, so it is not available on a Linux VPS.
Yes, when configured correctly, and our image ships configured correctly. OpenClaw's Gateway requires authentication by default and binds to localhost only. Our image preserves the safe defaults, and our guides cover secure remote access via SSH tunnel or Tailscale.