Meet OpenClaw

OpenClaw is the open-source AI assistant that took the internet by storm, with 375K+ GitHub stars in just months. It connects the chat apps you already use (WhatsApp, Telegram, Discord, Slack and 20+ more) to a powerful AI agent that can browse the web, run scheduled tasks, remember context, and take action on your behalf. The only thing it asks of you is a machine that never sleeps.

We have made that part effortless. Every OpenClaw server ships from a pre-built image with OpenClaw installed, configured securely, and running as a service. No installers, no dependency wrangling. Just add your AI provider key, pair your favourite chat app, and start talking to your assistant. And because the server itself is fully managed, you never touch OS updates, security patching, firewalls or backups. Your agent still stays truly yours, your conversations, your memory files, your API keys, on hardware we look after around the clock.