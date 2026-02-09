Hosting optimized for Node.js performance

Unlock the full potential of your Node.js applications with hosting.com’s premium hosting solutions. Optimized for developers, startups, and businesses that rely on the power of JavaScript on the server side, our Node.js hosting offers the high performance, security, and support you need to run applications seamlessly.

From the ground up, our infrastructure is designed to handle the unique needs of Node.js applications. With a focus on speed, scalability, and developer-centric tools, hosting.com delivers an environment where your code can run at its peak.