Branded addresses at your own domain, plus a full productivity suite: calendar, contacts, scheduling and AI-assisted writing. Reliable, secure, and backed by 24/7 in-house support.
Business email worthy of your brand
- Branded email @yourdomain
- Advanced anti-spam and anti-virus, ad-free
- Free migration from your current provider
- Calendar, contacts and mobile apps
- AI-assisted writing built in
- 24/7 in-house support
Everything in every mailbox
The core suite is the same on every plan. Start with one mailbox and add more as your team grows.
Email at your domain
Professional addresses like [email protected], set up in minutes.
Webmail and apps
A clean web inbox, plus iOS and Android apps. Works with Outlook and Apple Mail over IMAP
Anti-spam and anti-virus
Active filtering keeps junk and threats out. Ad-free, always.
Calendar and contacts
Keep your schedule and address book in the same place as your mail.
Write on your terms
Templates, scheduled send, read receipts and follow-up reminders built in.
AI-assisted writing
Smart Write helps you draft and polish emails faster.
More room, more tools, as you move up
Every plan covers the essentials. The higher plans add storage and a few tools worth having.
10GB on Pro, 50GB on Premium, 100GB on Ultra. Room for years of mail and attachments.
Store and share files straight from your inbox. 1GB on Premium, 50GB on Ultra.
Send large attachments that would normally bounce, without a separate tool.
Turn an email into a to-do and track it without leaving your inbox.
Draft, rewrite and tidy up emails with AI assistance.
Built to reach the inbox
Standard email authentication, active spam and virus filtering, and a maintained sending reputation give your mail the best chance of landing where it should, not in a junk folder.
SPF, DKIM and DMARC
99.9% uptime SLA
Encrypted in transit and at rest
Why run your email with hosting.com
Real people on live chat, phone and tickets, never outsourced. The same team behind your hosting and domains.
We move your existing email across from Gmail, Microsoft 365 or your current provider over IMAP, at no charge.
Your email, domains and hosting in a single dashboard, on one bill.
Your mailbox is yours. No ads, and your mail is never scanned to sell you things.
What customers say about their email
Wonderful service for ecommerce storesWonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.
Ahmad Jamshed
Excellent and improved response timesYou have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
Alcapri
Reliable support every timeHosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.
Sean Tucker
Exceptional assistanceExceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000% satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
Brother David Mary
Frequently asked questions
It gives you professional email addresses at your own domain name, like [email protected], with a mailbox, calendar, contacts and apps to run them.
Yes. Your addresses use your domain. If your domain is with us, setup is automatic. If it's elsewhere, we'll walk you through the DNS records.
Yes, and we do it for you free of charge. We migrate from Gmail, Microsoft 365 or any IMAP provider, bringing your existing mail with you.
Yes, as long as it uses a domain you control. Your address stays the same, only the mailbox behind it changes.
As many as you need. Add mailboxes through our online interface for an additional fee per mailbox, and remove them when you no longer need them.
Yes. There's a web inbox, iOS and Android apps, and full IMAP, POP3 and SMTP support for Outlook, Apple Mail and others.