Everything you need to register and protect your .com.bd domain. Put your Bangladeshi business on the map.
Register your .com.bd domain now
- Custom nameservers
- Free DNS management
- ID protection option
- Domain theft protection
- 24/7/365 Guru support
Buy a .com.bd domain
Secure your .com.bd domain with hosting.com. Quick to register. Simple to manage. Built for real businesses.
A .com.bd domain helps customers instantly recognize you as a Bangladeshi business. Whether you’re launching something new online or upgrading your online identity, it’s a clear signal of trust, credibility, and local presence.
From startups to established companies, .com.bd keeps your brand rooted locally, where it matters.
Why register your .com.bd domain with hosting.com?
Thousands of Bangladeshi businesses trust hosting.com to manage their domains. We keep the process straightforward, the tools reliable, and the support human.
No confusing steps. No guesswork. Just a solid domain setup that works.
- Step 1
Easy .com.bd domain registration
Registering a .com.bd domain shouldn’t feel complicated. With hosting.com, it takes just a few minutes.
Our streamlined registration flow and clean dashboard make it easy to search, secure, and manage your domain without jumping through hoops.
- Step 2
Domain registration support that understands .com.bd
Have questions about eligibility, setup, or next steps? Our support team understands the Bangladesh domain ecosystem and local requirements.
Chat, phone, or email. Any time. You’ll always reach the right information to get you where you need to go.
- Step 3
Built-in domain security
Your domain is your identity. We help you protect it.
Every .com.bd domain includes Domain Theft Protection to prevent unauthorized transfers. You can also add ID Protection to keep your personal details private and cut down on spam.
Simple protections. Real peace of mind.
Why choose a .com.bd domain?
A .com.bd domain does exactly what it says on the tin. It tells customers you’re local, legitimate, and here to stay. If your business is based in Bangladesh, a .com.bd domain just makes sense.
- Shows you’re a Bangladeshi business
- Builds trust with local customers
- Strengthens your brand credibility
- Perfect for companies operating in Bangladesh
Ready to secure your .com.bd domain? Search for your perfect domain and register it in minutes.
.com.bd domain FAQs
A .com.bd domain is Bangladesh’s official domain extension for commercial entities. It’s designed for businesses operating in Bangladesh and signals a strong local presence.
.com.bd domains are intended for businesses, organisations, and entities with a connection to Bangladesh. You may be asked to provide basic documentation during registration to confirm eligibility.
If you’re unsure, our support team can guide you through it before you register.
In most cases, registration is completed quickly once all required details are submitted. Some .com.bd registrations may involve manual verification, which can add a short processing window.
We’ll keep you updated every step of the way.
Yes. Once your .com.bd domain is active, you can use it for professional email addresses like [email protected].
You’ll also have full DNS control to connect email services easily.
Yes. Every .com.bd domain includes free DNS management, so you can manage records, point your domain, or connect services without extra cost.
You can. hosting.com supports custom nameservers, giving you full control over how and where your domain is managed.