Buy a .com.bd domain

Secure your .com.bd domain with hosting.com. Quick to register. Simple to manage. Built for real businesses.

A .com.bd domain helps customers instantly recognize you as a Bangladeshi business. Whether you’re launching something new online or upgrading your online identity, it’s a clear signal of trust, credibility, and local presence.

From startups to established companies, .com.bd keeps your brand rooted locally, where it matters.