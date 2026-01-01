WordPress, simplified

Managed hosting for WordPress that just works.
Hosting.com delivers a fully managed hosting for WordPress experience that’s fast, secure, and ready to publish with no setup scripts, caching configs, or plugin conflicts to worry about.

  • We handle everything so you can focus on your site.
  • Manage it all from a clean, WordPress-focused dashboard.
  • Optimized servers keep your WordPress site fast and reliable.
  • 24/7/365 support from real WordPress experts, whenever you need it.
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Intuitive control panel built for WordPress

Our custom dashboard is clean, powerful, and designed specifically for WordPress users. Instead of generic hosting tools, you’ll find exactly what matters most with analytics, staging, backups, performance metrics, and site health all in one place.

Need to invite collaborators? Push staging to live? Check logs? It’s all just a click away.

Intuitive control panel built for WordPress

All-in-one power and control

Everything you need to manage, monitor, and optimize, all in one place.

  • Automatic firewall and malware protection
  • PCI compliance
  • Automatic updates
  • Built-in threat monitoring

Hosting.com comes with a fully pre-configured security stack, including firewall, SSL, OS patching, and automatic updates. You can focus on managing your business, not managing servers.

All-in-one power and control

Visualize all of your data

Powerful reporting and real-time analytics, right at your fingertips.

See exactly how your site performs with detailed CDN and WAF analytics, all updated in real time, with zero lag.

  • Cache Hit Ratio
  • Content Breakdown
  • Geo Information
  • Blocked Request Tracking
  • Status Codes
  • Malicious Request Details
Visualize all of your data

Ready to get started?

Explore our Managed hosting for WordPress plans and find the perfect fit for your site. Alternatively, book a demo and speak with our expert team.

See pricing & packagesBook a demo

Manage unlimited users with ease

Teamwork that scales.

Easily manage user accounts and assign permissions for billing, provisioning, and WordPress installs all from one intuitive control panel. Empower your team to collaborate efficiently while you stay in full control.

Add unlimited users
Add unlimited users
Reset Passwords
Reset Passwords
Secure file manager
Secure file manager
Pay your bill
Pay your bill
Site level user access
Site level user access
Two-factor authentication
Two-factor authentication

One-click staging

Test without the stress.


Clone your website instantly and spin up a fully functional staging site with just one click. Experiment safely with new plugins, themes, or code changes, then push updates live seamlessly, all within your WordPress control panel.

Try New Themes
Explore New Plugins
Single Click Clone
Free Sub Domain
Test Changes Safely
Perfect for Redesigns
Simplified database management

Simplified database management

Total control, zero hassle.

Run searches, perform cleanups, or make quick edits to your database in seconds.

With one click, you’re securely logged into phpMyAdmin directly from your dashboard with no downtime and no extra steps, just smooth management.

Expert WordPress support,
anytime, every time

When things go sideways (plugin conflict, deployment error, DNS issue, you name it) hosting.com’s WordPress team is on it. Available 24/7, our support doesn’t stop at “we escalated your ticket.” Our engineers dive in, diagnose issues, and act directly to keep your site online and fast. Whether it’s a migration, performance tweak, or debugging, we treat your site like ours. No canned responses. No waiting around. Just fast, accurate help from people who actually know WordPress.

Expert WordPress support, anytime, every time

Free WordPress migrations (done for you).

Switching hosts shouldn’t be a hassle. At hosting.com, migrating your WordPress sites is completely free, and fully handled by our team.

We copy your site, configure it on our platform, and let you preview it before pointing your domain. No downtime. No migration plugins. No surprises.

Test first, then switch. We make it seamless.

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Free WordPress migrations (done for you).

What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

Tech support is the #1

The reply to my question was swift and to the point. It seems that when moving a domain, there is always one more step. The Guru pointed out the missing step, and the problem was quickly remedied. Many thanks.

Jean M

5 Star Review

Excellent and improved response times

You have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.

Alcapri

5 Star Review

Thanks for the quick help

Thanks for the quick help with domain transfer. All's well.

David M

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