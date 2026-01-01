Specialized consultancy offering tailored leasing and brokerage services for premium office spaces in Bucharest.
- Website: Axia.ro
- Industry: Real estate.
- Headquarters: Bucharest, Romania.
Specialized consultancy offering tailored leasing and brokerage services for premium office spaces in Bucharest.
Axia Development is a boutique commercial real estate firm based in Bucharest, Romania. The company specializes in helping businesses relocate their offices within the city, working with multinational organizations, local companies, and entrepreneurs looking for commercial office space.
Operating in a niche but competitive market, the company’s website plays an important role in communicating with potential clients and showcasing available opportunities.
For a small team focused on client relationships and deal execution, the website must remain fast, reliable, and secure without requiring constant technical management.
Earlier in the company’s digital journey, the website experienced a significant security breach involving phishing activity. It forced the team to shut down the entire website and rebuild it from scratch.
For a business whose reputation depends heavily on trust and professionalism, the incident highlighted the importance of stronger hosting security and infrastructure control.
Like many small businesses, the team initially relied on multiple service providers to handle different aspects of website performance, security, and optimization.
This created complexity when troubleshooting issues. When problems occurred, each provider often pointed to another as the source of the issue, making it difficult to quickly identify and resolve problems.
Axia Development migrated to hosting.com’s managed WordPress platform powered by Rocket.net technology, bringing performance, security, and optimization together into a single environment.
The solution provided:
By consolidating performance, security, and optimization into a single hosting platform, the business eliminated the need to manage multiple service providers.
This simplified infrastructure makes it easier to diagnose issues and ensures all components of the website environment work together seamlessly.
The improvements after migrating to hosting.com have been significant.
Since moving to hosting.com, the website has operated without the security issues that previously forced the company to rebuild its entire platform.
This stability protects both the company’s reputation and its digital presence.
Following the upgrade to Rocket-powered hosting, the business observed improvements in site speed and page loading performance.
As the company increased its marketing activity and began running paid search campaigns, improved website performance helped support higher traffic volumes.
Following the upgrade to Rocket-powered hosting, the business observed improvements in site speed and page loading performance.
As the company increased its marketing activity and began running paid search campaigns, improved website performance helped support higher traffic volumes.
With secure, high-performance hosting in place, Axia Control can focus on growing its real estate business rather than managing website infrastructure.
The company now benefits from a hosting environment that supports performance, security, and scalability while remaining easy to manage for a small entrepreneurial team.
By relying on hosting.com’s integrated platform, the business has gained both technical reliability and peace of mind.
Since moving to hosting.com, we haven’t had those issues.“Our sites used to go down a lot with our previous provider, and it was costing us Google indexing. Since moving to hosting.com, we haven’t had those issues.”
Reliable, fast and professional“Our website is the first place partners and institutions go to learn about us, so it has to be reliable, fast and professional.”
Online, fast and efficient“For us, the priority was finding a partner that could keep our website online, fast and efficient.”