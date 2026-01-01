The Solution

As the platform evolved from a simple investigative tool into a high-traffic service, UserSearch.com’s infrastructure evolved with it.

Over the years, the business has leveraged a range of hosting.com services, from domain management and managed hosting in the early stages, through to Virtual Private Servers (VPS), dedicated server resources, and self-managed Linux environments as traffic and technical requirements increased.

This progression allowed the platform to scale from shared infrastructure to more advanced server environments without disruptive migrations or provider changes. As usage grew, the move to VPS infrastructure delivered improved performance and contributed to stronger search visibility, while maintaining stability for a global user base.

Today, UserSearch.com operates across VPS environments with both managed and self-managed configurations, alongside SSL services and Cloudflare-integrated security. Access to root-level environments enables advanced software installation and configuration, essential for a technically complex investigative platform.

Infrastructure upgrades were executed smoothly and without operational disruption, allowing the business to expand capacity while maintaining service continuity.

The result is an infrastructure foundation built to sustain long-term growth, without constant reconfiguration, provider changes, or operational risk.