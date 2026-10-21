Managed WordPress hosting, with real security experts watching your site day and night. We put protections in place before the fixes were public, and every server we manage is now updated.
The PHP security flaw: how we protected our customers
- Malware protection on every plan
- Daily backups, stored safely off-site
- Rated 4.8/5 on Trustpilot
A serious PHP security flaw: what you need to know
A serious security flaw was found in PHP, the software WordPress runs on. It could let hackers take over a website without needing a password. Fixes were released on 21 October 2026, and CISA, the US cybersecurity agency, urges everyone to install them straight away. Updating WordPress, themes or plugins doesn’t fix it, because the flaw is in PHP itself. Read the CISA alert for the full details.
If you’re on one of our managed plans, the update is done and there’s nothing you need to do about it. If you manage your own server, updating PHP is up to you, and our full guide shows how.
How we keep you safe
Your site runs on PHP, and keeping it secure is our job. Here is how we handled this incident, and how we look after your site the rest of the time.
Real people step in at any hour. For this update, our teams worked through the night.
We updated tens of thousands of systems, so every server we manage has the fix.
With Monarx and Imunify360, we added protective rules before the fixes were public.
Backups are kept away from your site’s server, so there’s always a clean copy to restore.
Doing it yourself vs. hosting.com managed hosting for WordPress
Keeping your site up to date is something you can do yourself, or our managed hosting can take it off your plate. Here's what each involves:
Over 100,000 websites moved, without the stress
Switching hosts is the part most people dread. It's also the part we've done more than anything else. Our team does the move for you, so you don't have to.
- 100,000+ website migrations completed
- 4.8/5 on Trustpilot, from 7,200+ reviews
- 97% customer satisfaction, measured on every support ticket
- Under 1 minute average live chat response time
The team that moves your site is the same in-house team that looks after it around the clock. Moving is free on every plan.
Excellent customer support. Georgi Baldzhiev was professional, responsive, and took the time to thoroughly investigate my issue, even though it was ul... Show more
I'm blown away by their support - goes above and beyond every single time. I just asked for clarification on something, and next minute Zunaid has off... Show more
Had a problem with setting up an email account. The AI chat did some preliminary exploration with me, then escalated me to a human. We got everything ... Show more
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Frequently asked questions
Security researchers recorded attempts to exploit the flaw before the fixes were public, including one on 17 October. It’s unclear whether any of them would have worked against a real website.
If you’d like to be sure, look for files or user accounts you don’t recognize, and contact our support team, who are available 24/7 through live chat. Every plan also includes malware protection, which helps keep sites clean day to day.
If you’re on one of our managed plans, yes. We updated every server we manage, including end-of-life PHP versions that some customers still run, and your site keeps its current PHP version.
Because the version number may not change, you can ask our support team to confirm, or check that the build date in your site’s phpinfo() output shows 21 October. Older versions no longer get regular fixes, so it’s still worth planning an upgrade when it suits you.
No. Your current site stays online the whole time while we build and test a copy on our servers.
You preview the copy on a temporary web address and approve it before anything switches. The move is free on every plan, most take between 30 minutes and 48 hours depending on the size of the site, and every plan comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.