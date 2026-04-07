These Refer-a-Friend Promotion Terms ("Promotion Terms") govern participation in the "Refer a Friend Spring 2026" promotion ("Promotion") offered by hosting.com (the "Company").

By participating in the Promotion, you agree to be bound by these Promotion Terms in addition to the Company's Service Terms.

1. Promotion Period

The Promotion is valid for qualifying purchases made between April 7, 2026 and April 20, 2026 (the "Promotion Period").

2. Eligibility

2.1. Referrers

Participation is open to existing customers of the Company who are enrolled in the Refer-a-Friend program.

2.2. Referred Customers

A "New Customer" is defined as a person, who, prior to April 7, 2026, has not purchased any of the eligible Product Types from the Company.

The Promotion applies only to valid referrals of New Customers.

3. Eligible Products

The Promotion applies exclusively to the following products (the "Product Types"):

Shared Hosting

Managed WordPress Hosting

Managed VPS

Only purchases made on an annual billing cycle qualify.

4. Qualifying Referrals

A referral is considered a "Qualifying Referral" if:

The referred customer completes a purchase of an eligible Product Type during the Promotion Period;

The purchase is successfully processed and not cancelled, refunded, or charged back;

The referral complies with these Promotion Terms and the Company's Service Terms.

5. Commission Structure

5.1. Base Commission

Referrers will receive the following commission per Qualifying Referral:

Product Commission Shared Hosting USD 50 Managed WordPress Hosting USD 100 Managed VPS USD 125

5.2. Goal Achievement Mechanism

Upon completion of three (3) Qualifying Referrals during the Promotion Period (the "Goal Achievement Threshold"), the referrer becomes eligible for increased commission rates on subsequent Qualifying Referrals.

The increased commission rates are as follows:

Product Commission Shared Hosting USD 70 Managed WordPress Hosting USD 150 Managed VPS USD 200

5.3. Application of Increased Rates

Increased commission rates apply only to Qualifying Referrals generated from the fourth (4th) Qualifying Referral onward. For the avoidance of doubt, the first three (3) Qualifying Referrals are always rewarded at the base commission rates, regardless of when they are verified.

6. Payment of Commissions

6.1. Commission Status

All commission initially appear as "pending" in the referrer's account. Commissions will remain in pending status for a period of forty-five (45) days from the date of the Qualifying Referral to allow for validation, including but not limited to fraud checks, cancellations, refunds, or chargebacks.

Following successful completion of this period and verification by the Company, commissions will be marked as "available" and may be requested for payout in accordance with the Company's standard procedures.

Only commissions marked as "available" are eligible for payout.

6.2. Payout Methods

The Company may offer different payout methods for approved rewards such as:

Via designated payment method such as bank transfer or PayPal; or

As account credit with the Company

The availability of any particular payout method is subject to the Company's reasonable discretion and applicable operational requirements. The Company does not guarantee the availability of any specific payout method in all cases.

The Company retains the right to determine, acting reasonably and in accordance with these Promotion Terms, whether a referral qualifies and whether a reward is payable. All payments are subject to the Company's standard payout procedures and thresholds.

7. Restrictions

This Promotion may not be combined with any other referral or commission-enhancing offers unless explicitly stated.

Self-referrals, fraudulent activity, or abuse of the Promotion are strictly prohibited.

The Company reserves the right to disqualify any referrals that violate these Promotion Terms.

8. Transparency

Referrers may track their referral progress through the Company's referral dashboard. Any displayed progress indicators are provided for convenience only and do not override the Company's final determination of qualifying referrals or commissions.

9. Modification and Termination

The Company reserves the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the Promotion at any time, including in cases of:

Suspected abuse or fraud,

Technical errors, or

Legal or regulatory requirements

Any such changes will not retroactively affect valid Qualifying Referrals already confirmed prior to the change, unless required by law.

10. General

In the event of any conflict between these Promotion Terms and the Company's Service Terms, these Promotion Terms shall prevail solely with respect to the Promotion.

11. Liability and Disclaimers

To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law:

11.1. No Guarantee of Earnings

Participation in the Promotion does not guarantee any minimum level of referrals or commission.

11.2. Tracking and Technical Limitations

The Company does not warrant uninterrupted or error-free operation of referral tracking systems. The Company shall not be responsible for referrals that are not properly tracked due to technical issues, including but not limited to browser settings, ad blockers, or system errors.

11.3. Provisional Nature of Commissions

Any referral progress, earnings, or commission amounts displayed in the referral dashboard are for informational purposes only and do not constitute a confirmed or legally binding entitlement to payment.

All rewards are subject to verification and compliance with these Promotion Terms and the Company's Service Terms.

11.4. Reversal and Adjustments

The Company reserves the right to reverse or adjust commissions in cases of cancellations, refunds, chargebacks, or violations of these Promotion Terms.

11.5. Limitation of Liability

The Company shall not be liable for any indirect, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of or in connection with participation in the Promotion.

Nothing in these Promotion Terms limits liability where such limitation is not permitted by applicable law.