Powering critical investigations with long-term stability.
- Website: UserSearch.com
- Industry: Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) & Investigation Technology.
- Headquarters: United Kingdom.
Powering critical investigations with long-term stability.
UserSearch.com operates within the Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) space, supporting law enforcement, cyber security professionals, investigators, and privacy-focused organizations worldwide.
Originally developed nearly 20 years ago as an internal tool to automate manual investigation processes, the platform transformed a four-hour investigative task into an eight-minute automated workflow. Over time, it evolved from a simple script hosted on a small, shared server into a fully developed investigation platform serving over one million users per month.
UserSearch.com supports global investigative workflows, with both a free intelligence tool and a paid, in-depth investigative platform used in more complex and court-preparation scenarios.
It can run:
Because of the nature of its users, including law enforcement and security professionals, platform stability, uptime, and infrastructure security are non-negotiable.
The company's specialized resources and products required hosting that not only understands performance and stability, but security and compliance as well.
In the early stages, the primary challenge was infrastructure knowledge.
The founder was self-taught in development and digital forensics, but server administration, security configuration, traffic routing, and infrastructure scaling were unfamiliar territory.
As the platform evolved from a simple investigative tool into a high-traffic service, UserSearch.com’s infrastructure evolved with it.
Over the years, the business has leveraged a range of hosting.com services, from domain management and managed hosting in the early stages, through to Virtual Private Servers (VPS), dedicated server resources, and self-managed Linux environments as traffic and technical requirements increased.
This progression allowed the platform to scale from shared infrastructure to more advanced server environments without disruptive migrations or provider changes. As usage grew, the move to VPS infrastructure delivered improved performance and contributed to stronger search visibility, while maintaining stability for a global user base.
Today, UserSearch.com operates across VPS environments with both managed and self-managed configurations, alongside SSL services and Cloudflare-integrated security. Access to root-level environments enables advanced software installation and configuration, essential for a technically complex investigative platform.
Infrastructure upgrades were executed smoothly and without operational disruption, allowing the business to expand capacity while maintaining service continuity.
The result is an infrastructure foundation built to sustain long-term growth, without constant reconfiguration, provider changes, or operational risk.
The improvements after migrating to hosting.com have been significant.
Upgrading infrastructure improved site speed and search engine visibility, contributing to measurable business growth.
Fast ticket acknowledgement and genuine human responses reduced mental burden.
With a platform used by investigative professionals, reliability directly impacts credibility. Hosting.com provides proactive updates to ensure that the website stays online for the security-focused product.
Infrastructure upgrades required minimal effort from the UserSearch.com team. Server resources were expanded with no operational disruption to the business.
Perhaps the most significant impact is psychological. Infrastructure is no longer a source of anxiety. It is a stable foundation.
Since moving to hosting.com, we haven’t had those issues.“Our sites used to go down a lot with our previous provider, and it was costing us Google indexing. Since moving to hosting.com, we haven’t had those issues.”
Reliable, fast and professional“Our website is the first place partners and institutions go to learn about us, so it has to be reliable, fast and professional.”
Online, fast and efficient“For us, the priority was finding a partner that could keep our website online, fast and efficient.”