Cube Creative Design is a 20-year-old agency that evolved from a web design studio into a full content marketing operation. As part of their services, the team builds and manages custom websites for clients and now hosts more than 300 of them.

As the agency grew, the team needed a hosting partner that could deliver consistent performance, reliability, and scalability across their portfolio. Hosting is core to their service offering; it directly affects SEO, user experience, and client satisfaction. Consolidating onto a single, trusted platform became essential for long-term growth.