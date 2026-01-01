They were losing Google rankings everyime their site went down



Every minute of downtime is a missed opportunity for Google to crawl your site, leading to tanked rankings and lost enterprise credibility. This case study reveals how Soxcessful escaped the cycle of recurring outages and "silent" SEO killers by moving their Magento-driven activations to a specialized, managed VPS. Download the full report to see the exact infrastructure blueprint used to eliminate downtime and restore search visibility for high-stakes marketing campaigns.