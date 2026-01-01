Day or night, weekends and holidays, Orbi is there. It talks to your customers, answers from your own pages, posts and help articles, closes deals, books meetings and offers discounts. When it can't help, it hands the chat to a person. You never have to watch the clock.
An AI support agent for your WordPress site, on 24/7
Plans from $21 a month.
Get started in three simple steps
- Install the plugin: Find Orbi under Plugins > Add New in your WordPress dashboard. Install, connect and you're ready to go. No OpenAI API key needed.
- Let Orbi learn your site: Orbi gets to know your pages, posts and help articles, so it can give visitors helpful answers based on your content.
- Set up your handoff: Choose who takes over when a human touch is needed. Orbi collects the visitor's details and passes the conversation to your team.
Choose your plan
Every plan includes the same features. You choose how many conversations you need each month. Host your site with hosting.com and you pay less.
Recommended
Starter
$21/ mo
90
conversations a month
Growth
$70/ mo
300
conversations a month
Pro
$229/ mo
1000
conversations a month
Scale
Custom
10,000+
conversations a month
Compare the plans
Starter, Growth, Commerce, Pro and Scale side by side.
Why choose Orbi for WordPress?
Orbi answers from your pages, posts and help articles, not from the open web.
Answers from your content
Orbi answers from your pages, posts and help articles, not from the open web.
No API key
You don't need an OpenAI account or a key.
Install the plugin and connect it.
On 24/7, every day of the year
A contact form waits for someone to reply. Orbi answers straight away, at 3 AM or on a holiday,
so nothing waits for Monday.
Real people when needed
When Orbi can't help, it hands the chat to you or your team.
Sells, not only supports
Orbi starts conversations with visitors, closes deals, books meetings and offers discounts. It captures every lead for you.
Built in-house at hosting.com
We built Orbi for our own customer care teams, and we use it every day.
The same Orbi that runs our own support
Orbi is the first point of contact for hosting.com customers. These are its results on our own support and sales chats.
Add Orbi to your WordPress site
On 24/7 from day one. Plans from $21 a month for 90 conversations.